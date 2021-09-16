Fashion-loving 10-year-old opens boutique in Ferndale





Darlene A. White

Girls usually want to celebrate their birthday with sleepover, laser tag games, or a themed party, but for a fashion-loving 10-year-old, a clothing store was the perfect gift. Kyndal Rai Nowden recently opened a boutique with her mom called Kyndal Rai’s Pink Papillon Mommy and Me Showroom. The boutique, located at 624 Livernoisin Ferndale, offers clothing for children, their mothers and other family members. Kyndal’s mother, Ravon Summers-Nowden, named the company. I had no share on behalf of our company, Kyndal said. It would be Teal Papillion if it were up to me. It’s my favorite color. However, my mother chose Papillon. It means butterfly in French. My mom says it has been a blessing to watch me transform into a beautiful butterfly and she’s sure other moms feel this when looking at their daughters. She also says that pink represents love, femininity and strength. In my words, it’s pretty and girly. Ravon said the company wants the company to spread love and fashion while motivating and encouraging its clients to perform at their best and follow the path of entrepreneurship. The people of Beverly Hills are no strangers to entrepreneurship. I come from a family of entrepreneurs, said Ravon. Both of my parents have been entrepreneurs all my life, as have both of Kyndal’s parents. I think it will be great to let her experience entrepreneurship at a young age. I didn’t sit down to talk about entrepreneurship with Kyndal. It has literally been his life watching his parents and grandparents on a daily basis. My mom owned the On Point hair salon for 20 years and my dad owned a lot of restaurants. This is what prepared her. Before opening the store, Kyndal and his mother ran ephemeral children’s clothing stores. “I learned a lot from these fleeting events,” Kyndal said. Pop-up shops were a lot of fun. My favorite part was meeting other kids and making money, of course. Kyndal has an effortless love for fashion, her mother said. Kyndal is naturally a human person. Even though her dream is to be a surgeon, it’s just another avenue, ”said Ravon. The Pink Papillon Mommy and Me showroom sells sportswear, loungewear, clothing and accessories for mom and me. The cost of the outfits ranges from $ 50 to $ 60. I want to make a lot of money and have fun while doing it, Kyndal said. I really like to save my money so I’m excited for this project. For more information visit thepinkpapillon.com.

