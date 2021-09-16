Billie Eilish in her 2021 Met Gala dress and body image trip





Billie Eilish’s confidence blossomed with her career. The 19-year-old “Bad Guy” singer was the ball star on the red carpet at Monday night’s 2021 Met Gala, sweeping the steps of the museum in an Oscar de la Renta nude tulle gown fitted with a dramatic drag. The look was a radical change from Eilish’s iconic baggy outfits, but as a superstar says Vogue, it actually marked a return to its sartorial roots. “Big dresses were my favorite when I was a kid,” she said. “I had so many dresses; I would wear a dress everyday. Eilish added, “It was really body image that destroyed this street. Why do you think I dress like I have for years? “ The ‘Lost Cause’ figurehead once talked about adopting oversized silhouettes to protect against bodily shame, and has in the face of cruel comments for wearing more fitted styles like tank tops and swimwear. I thought I would be the one to deal with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet hates my body too. So that’s great, ”Eilish said earlier this year in a Vanity Fair interview. She further applauded critics in her track “Not My Responsibility”, which Eilish debuted as a short film in 2020 before including in his 2021 album “Happier Than Ever”. Billie Eilish performing in one of her iconic oversized outfits in 2019. Getty Images for RADIO.COM If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I lose diapers I’m a slut, ”she says. “If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what it does to me?” What does that mean? Is my value based solely on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility? Eilish’s viral British Vogue cover, for which she posed in pin-up-style lingerie looks, was a turning point. “Her style started to evolve,” said the magazine’s style director, Dena Giannini, who dressed the singer both for the sultry broadcast and for this year’s Met Gala. Billie Eilish on the cover of British Vogue Craig mcdean Eilish’s dress for the Vogue party was inspired by the Marilyn Monroe tulle dress worn at the Oscars 1951; although it’s blush instead of black, it shares the same off-the-shoulder neckline, the same pinched waist, and the same full skirt. “I knew I wanted something big, with a corset,” the pop star told Vogue. “I love corsets; I have a lot of corsets at home. And talk with E! on the Met Gala carpet, Eilish looked confident in the glamorous style. “This is the first thing I have done in this area,” she said. “It was just time. It was about time for this and I feel like I have grown so much in the last few years and my confidence… I am so excited. I have butterflies. I couldn’t be happier. Billie Eilish tops the Met Gala’s best dressed lists with her glamorous Oscar de la Renta gown. Getty Images for The Met Museum

