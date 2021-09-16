Meijer expands inclusive fashion campaign





Meijer expands its Confidence Beyond Measure marketing campaign to include men’s and children’s clothing. As with the initial campaign for women’s clothing which kicked off in September 2020, the entire program is based on both images and messages about inclusiveness. The ultimate goal of the campaign is for buyers from all walks of life to be represented in marketing and promotional materials from retailers. “At Meijer, we know that true style goes beyond labels, trends and sizes,” explainedAnnette Repasch, vice-president of the Softlines group for Meijer. With the expansion of Confidence Beyond Measure, we are making it possible for all of our customers to see themselves in our ads and define their own style, whether they are commuting to work, dining, or class. New campaigns for men and children emphasize inclusiveness as well as versatility, with clothing that reflects personal style. The men’s program, called Wear What Works, Balances Utility and Style, and the Kids’ Smile in Style initiatives, includes clothing options and supportive visuals that inspire confidence and unique styles. Earlier this season, Meijer outlined the top fall fashion trends for kids, including interest in looser clothing, 90s grunge graphic tees, athleisure, and a color scheme. vivid and printed which illustrate the return to in-person learning after a long period of time at home. Based in Grand Rapids, MichiganMeijeroperates 257 supercentres and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is # 18 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list ofleading food and consumable retailers in North America.

