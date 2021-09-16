Fashion
High-end clothing brand Reiss turns to children’s clothing – and Andy Murray
Upscale clothing brand Reiss looks to children’s wear and Andy Murray – to bounce back from tough 2020
Reiss has revealed plans to launch a children’s clothing line as the upscale clothing brand sees sales rebound after a tough 2020.
Chief Executive Officer Christos Angelides said the line, the first time Reiss has sold children’s clothing in its 50-year history, will go on sale in October.
He also announced a collaboration with Castore, a men’s sportswear brand backed by Andy Murray and has partnerships with football teams including Newcastle United and Rangers.
Doubles: High-end clothing brand Reiss has struck a deal with Castore, which is backed by Andy Murray (pictured)
The plans were released with annual results showing sales rose 24.6% to $ 170.7 million in the year through the end of January.
It was still down from sales of 226.5 million in the year before the Covid strike. However, sales since early February are up 52% from last year and 8% above pre-pandemic levels.
The company whose clothing is the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite has said it expects to return to profit this year after suffering losses of $ 13.6 million last year.
The Reiss clothes are the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite pictured, in a Reiss blazer)
Angelides added that the company is working to integrate its online shopping operation into Nexts Total Platform, which provides warehousing, distribution and call centers for brands sold on the retailers website. Reiss is expected to be uploaded to the platform early next year.
The High Street Next retailer bought a 25 percent stake in Reiss for $ 33million in March and has the option to acquire an additional 26 percent by July next year, giving it majority control of the business.
Most of Reiss is owned by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus, which bought a controlling stake in the company for $ 230 million in 2016 and put it up for sale before the pandemic began.
Reiss also appointed Next boss Simon Wolfson as chairman in May, replacing founder David Reiss, who started the company as a salesman of men’s suits in 1971.
High Street clothing companies have seen sales surge in recent months as the easing of lockdown restrictions sent fashion-conscious shoppers back from the stores.
However, the recovery was hampered by disruption over the summer months as the pingemia triggered by the NHS Covid app kept consumers at home.
Angelides, Former President of Abercrombie & Fitch, said: Reiss has recovered strongly from a difficult 2020, and creating our new casual collections has proven to be successful with our customers.
As the impact of the pandemic wears off and the economy recovers, we are also seeing a strong comeback in sales of second-hand and formal wear, our specialty since 1971.
