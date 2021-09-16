New York Fashion Week Trend Report SS22 • Boca Magazine





Last week, in light of the return of New York Fashion Week with its Spring / Summer 2022 show, we took a look at the importance of trends and made some predictions with expert advice from the fashion designer. Isabelle Kron and En Vogue Boutique owner Leah Salzman Jacobson. I’m happy to share that our trend forecast was accurate, and I’m especially happy to put the spotlight on John Martinez, the owner of John Martinez Productions. Martinez is a fashion show producer, stylist and fashion director who has worked alongside many greats including Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors and Naeem Khan, to name a few. I met Martinez last year, just before the pandemic hit us like a ton of bricks, backstage at a Saks Fifth Avenue fashion show. We’re excited to have his take on the top three trends that have emerged from what he called a very busy New York Fashion Week. Personally, I dig into these trends and see myself applying them to my wardrobe. John Martinez backstage with models at Naeem Khan. Photo: @davidkevinweaver Trend 1 Michael Kors / Photo: Getty Images Leather and lace are a big, beautiful new trend presented at the Michael Kors show. Trend 2 Michael Kors / Photo: Getty Images

Bibhu Mohaparte / Photo: Getty Images Naeem Khan / Photo: Getty Images

Michael Kors / Photo: Getty Images A romantic vibe is in the air with pink emerging as a major color shining alongside pastels in pale blues and blush. Trend 3 Tory Burch / Photo: Getty Images

Michael Kors / Photo: Getty Images We will fall for the plaids where the country gingham patterns meet the refined atmosphere of the city. With so many great shows on display, I couldn’t help but ask Martinez which collections stood out for him. John Martinez backstage with models at Naeem Khan. Photo: @davidkevinweaver “For me,” Martinez shared, “Naeem Khan was of course more than fabulous! A true tribute to glamor, set in an atmospheric 1940s couture salon with live music and exhilaration. Tom Ford was also very trendy, with a homage to sleek New York City with lots of gold chains and flares and not to mention the best cargo jackets. Michael Kors also stood out for luxury American sportswear. No one does it better than Mr. Michael Kors. Tom Ford / Photo: Getty Images

Tom Ford / Photo: Getty Images

Tory Burch / Photo: Getty Images One of the many takeaways from fashion week in general is not only to see the collections of well-established designers, but also to discover new talent. Martinez says to keep an eye out for Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud and Maisie Wilen as emerging designers on the rise. After this year’s NYFW success was followed by overly glam and eccentric couture at the Met Gala, Martinez told us Overall, it’s good to see NYC on its feet. It’s busy, expensive and fabulous so well done for New York. And kudos to all of us for embracing the new trends while staying true to our own sense of style. Now on to those catwalk looks on the streets of South Florida.

