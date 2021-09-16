Dress code in the gymnasium: a student perspective | Culture

The blanket is back in the gym, but this time not just with masks. It’s time to say goodbye to training in short shirts and muscle tees. Fitness center attendants crack down on a dress code, unbeknownst to most students.

While there have been no official announcements or new policies, over the past few days students at campus fitness centers have been told they are required to wear outfits that cover their tummies when they sit down. lead. No actual citation was given for dress code violations, but students are told to make sure to cover up on their next visit to the gym.

The reasoning behind the sudden change is unknown. Some students were told it was for safety reasons, while others heard it was because of COVID-19.

As I slipped my Wildcard to the gym, the front desk worker looked at my outfit and told me to cover my stomach for safety, first year Alexandra Loke said. I don’t mind doing this, I was just confused because I was never told it was a rule.

Loke is not the only student who has been approached by the staff at the fitness center. Rookie Anna Wright explained her similar experience at the gym.

They said my stomach was visible and it was against the rules, Wright said. I was told it was because of COVID-19 precautions.

There seems to be a lot of confusion around the new dress code, especially for freshmen who have never been given instructions on it. Freshman Maddie Koenig also shared her thoughts on the matter.

If there is no specific dress code in the classroom, why is there a dress code in the gym? Koenig said. And why isn’t it announced more publicly?

Students seem willing to comply with the guidelines as long as they don’t feel ashamed or degraded for their outfits. They just want to be informed of the new guidelines before entering the gym. The frustration seems to stem from the lack of a logical explanation.

What Does Covering Your Stomach Have To Do With COVID-19? an anonymous freshman asked. I don’t care if I have to wear different clothes, but you can’t just create a new dress code and not tell anyone until they come in. It was embarrassing for me.

Even the students in the upper class have ideas on the matter.

Personally, I think it’s a bit confusing and ridiculous, said an anonymous junior. The message isn’t clear as to why they’re doing this, but it doesn’t make sense to me anyway. I’ve heard it was because they wanted to stop bacteria from spreading, but we know COVID doesn’t really spread through surfaces, so I don’t understand why students are degraded for it.

While we can hope the gym mask mandate goes away, the dress code doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. At least with that problem comes a simple fix: Make sure you wear your mask and gym approved clothing on your next visit to the fitness center to avoid confrontation with staff members. .