Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 must-see stores for September





What is that? A temperature below 90 degrees to work? It’s officially time to break out the fall wardrobe in Dallas. From seriously swooning men’s clothing sold at a luxury downtown hotel to wellness favorites for the whole family at the new kid at NorthPark Center, a successful shopping spree can be staged, without a sweat. Faherty This family-owned brand brings its wellness products to Dallas and is officially open on the first floor of the NorthPark Center, between Nordstrom and Macy’s. With 77 percent of this company’s materials made from sustainable fibers like organic cotton, ethically sourced cashmere, recycled polyester, linen and hemp, shoppers can be sure that a purchase at this store is discounted. their carbon footprint. Autumn Market in the Shops of Park Lane Join this North Dallas mall for a market showcasing local artisans as the temperatures are just right. From the first Saturday of each month until November 6, markets are racing between Starbucks and Chipotle. There will also be live music and freebies on this already fun day. Gucci Fans of the legendary and lavish fashion house Gucci will be happy to hear that it has just unveiled a new lifestyle line for those who cannot get enough GG in their lifetime. The new collection, launched on September 10, includes house slippers and silk satin pajamas featuring various Gucci House prints; a travel set including sleep masks, pillow and mules made from eco-friendly silk and viscose; and more. These new luxury products can be found in Dallas area stores or online. Lele Sadoughi x Lela Rose collaboration With these two beautiful brands led by Dallas natives, it was only a matter of time before Highland Park Village neighbors created an epic collaboration. Fans can purchase a special edition line featuring Lela Rose prints and fabrics in the Lele Sadoughi headband styles, launching September 22. The two creators will be at the launch party in Highland Park Village from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate the partnership. Behind the Scenes of Macy’s A new Macy’s Backstage location opens at the Preston Ridge Center in Frisco at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18. Backstage is a new Macy’s concept that sells clothing, housewares, shoes, cosmetics and other products at discount prices. The “off-price” concept offers favorite brands at significant savings, with an ever-changing assortment of trendy merchandise. This is the second Backstage store in the DFW area after opening at Village at Allen in May. Texas Standard Who knew you could buy such stylish clothes while staying at the Omni Dallas? This Austin-based menswear line launched its fall collection with a few new clothing categories including outerwear, as well as an expanded clothing offering and seasonal options for the brand’s most popular models. Highlights include The Borderland Vest ($ 99.50, sizes S-3XL), Texas Flannel ($ 114.50, sizes S-3XL) and Tejas Guayaberas ($ 118.50, sizes S-3XL). Available locally at the Omni in Dallas, as well as Maverick Western Wear and Chieffalo Americana in Fort Worth, J10 Designs in Rockwall, and Local Yokel in McKinney. The last line to the market This Los Angeles-based fine jewelry brand beloved by Cameron Diaz, Rachel Zoe and Katy Perry is the latest line to visit the revolving pop-up space of the Highland Park Village store. The company is owned by a husband and wife team and takes pride in selling ethically sourced coins made from 14k gold without the industry’s outrageous markups. The pop-up opens on September 17 and ends in February 2022. Van Cleef & Arpels The luxury French jewelry store is finally ready to open in Highland Park Village on September 23. Those who have patiently watched the construction across from Starbucks and next to Trina Turk will be rewarded with a showroom that features everything from watches to engagement rings. A second floor will present bespoke creations in a more comfortable and private atmosphere.

