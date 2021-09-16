AOC Met Gala Designer Explains Rich Dress Tax





The day after the dress she designed for Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made world headlines, Aurora James reflected on the fact that she hadn’t seen many other black designers represented at the Met Gala. , which this year was intended to celebrate American independence. (There were several designers of black men in attendance as guests or dressed guests.) I think there might have been one person I saw last night wearing Fe Noel, and it was DeBlasios’ wife, she said. Who else was? Noting this sort of thing is second nature to Ms James, who is the founder of the 15 Percent Pledge, an initiative that requires retailers like Sephora and Gap to devote 15% of their inventory to black-owned businesses. She is also the founder of Brother Vellies, a line of shoes and accessories. And this is the woman who dressed Ms. Ocasio-Cortez for a $ 35,000 per ticket event in a white mermaid dress screaming Tax the Rich with a red scribble on her back, rocking the internet.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez responded to critics on his Instagram Tuesday, defending his decision to break through the fourth wall of excess and spectacle and citing a double standard in scrutinizing politicians. Here Ms James talks about her design of a wool jacket dress with an organza ruffle, worn with a matching Tax the Rich satin bag, available without the embroidery for $ 995 and its take on Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s dress-up. (The two have been following each other’s careers for quite some time, but after this ordeal, Ms James said, I would say we are becoming friends now.) To use a slightly outdated expression, your dress kind of broke the internet. Did you expect this? I don’t know what we expected, to be honest. For us, it was about delivering a message, and I think given what the Met Gala is, and who the congressman is, and what her message really is, we felt that this ‘was appropriate. What were the first concepts of the look? I really wanted to do something here in New York that was really important to me. She’s obviously a woman from the Bronx, but she’s also Puerto Rican, so the themes of her heritage came into play. There was an artist, Shelley Pehrson, whom I found thanks to a friend who makes these very beautiful. paper flowers; she created for me the Flor de Maga, which is the Puerto Rican national flower, at the very beginning, and we designed the shoes around the idea of ​​adorning them with this flower.

As for the dress, we wanted to play with the idea of ​​the traditional costume, because when we think of the MP, she usually wears a costume or something of that nature. An illustration of the shoes worn by Ms. Ocasio-Cortez at the gala. Credit… Samantha Hahn for Brother Vellies Did you know you wanted the phrase wealthy tax to be on the dress from the start? No, we talked about a lot of different ideas and themes. How did you decide where to place the text and how you were going to apply it? I didn’t want to think about it too much. This year’s topic was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and when you start to delve into what that means and how to interpret the theme, I think ultimately the MP herself represents the theme. It wasn’t really about having the most perfect handwriting or anything like that. It was really about having an honest exit. Did you write the words yourself? No, actually one of my design assistants wrote it down, it’s just his handwriting, and it was embroidered. How did you think of the text as a design element, beyond being a statement? It’s quite large and the letters curve slightly with her body.

We know how much people want to control women’s bodies. Placing the letters on her after the dress was already fitted to her, and really working around her shape, is sort of the opposite of that. When you walked the carpet together, what went through your mind? Much of what we sometimes see in fashion seems a bit performative, but she’s a woman who literally does this job day in and day out. Considering the last few years we have had in this country, I think we all have to ask ourselves what we were doing with our platform. If we are sitting at the table, what do we want this conversation to be over dinner? Look, that would be a lot easier to go to the Met Gala and wear a really nice dress and be really pretty and have a good time. But that wasn’t his intention, right? His intention was to take a conversation that largely exists in working-class communities and bring it to rooms where that conversation might be a little more uncomfortable. It’s not easy to show up in a room like that, with a statement like that. There are a lot of people who have access to rooms like that and are too afraid to rock the boat.

Once you walked in, and once you were at those tables with millionaires and billionaires, how was the dress received? Overall the people were so happy and really surprised. I also have to say that the staff who were there were mostly black and brown, mainly they were really happy to see this message delivered.

Did you feel or observe any kind of awkwardness around the dress? I do not really have. A lot of times people would see her face on, and then she would walk away, and it was like, Oh. Ohhh. But it is a kind of joy in the unexpected. Who was at your table? Oh, I don’t think we can share tables. The criticism that there is a certain hypocrisy to meddling in an event among the very people you are calling to tax, what is your response to that? I think it’s smart enough to deliver a message you have straight to the people you need to hear it. In person. If your congressman is going to be in the room with these people, what would you like them to say? At the end of the day, what she is saying is that the percent has to be taxed. One of the images circulating last night, along with the photo of your dress, was of the Trump supporting singer Joy Villa at the Grammys in 2019, when she wore a white dress with the words Build the Wall written in big red letters on the back. Were you referring to this at all? No. I have never heard of this person. This interview has been edited and condensed.

