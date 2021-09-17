Editor Tries TikTok’s Viral and Famous Skims Zipper Dress





This summer, an ultra-soft ribbed-knit bodycon maxi dress from Kim Kardashians brand Skims went viral TIC Tac. The long dress with spaghetti straps (called Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress) has since exhausted itself after several drops; collected over one hundred million views on TikTok; and even boast a waiting list of 46,000 people at any given time, according to Skims. The viral videos that helped make this Skims dress TikTok fame were somewhat flushed out and repeated: Women, in a range of sizes (the dress is available in an XXS4X included), stand in front of a camera wearing the dress in one of its soothing neutral tones. tints. They come and go, maybe slide their hands down their sides with a smile, then do a slow swirl to prove the cut is flattering from all angles within 360 degrees. Some videos are set to music; others have the TikToker declaring their love for the dress and promising to buy it in any color as soon as it becomes available again. According to their testimonials, its flattering cut is fitted but not binding and in a super comfortable fabric. They caught my attention, I opted for the dress in gray, which is one of the 10 colors available. Granted, I haven’t worn a bodycon dress since my high school days, which coincided with the peak of the bandage dress craze, but it was TikTok that made me question something I thought about it. thought I swore. While the only point of return for many was that the Skims dress was rather long (even for taller women), the price, super soft fabric, and flattering fit have always had countless fall in love. It’s one of those wardrobe basics that you only realize how much you need until it comes into your life. Pair it with a crisp white button placket and Birkenstock for a weekend cafe bodega, or gold hoops, necklaces and heels come on Saturday night. My favorite way to wear it, however, has been at home to feel dressed up while also being just as comfortable on days spent working from home. And because Kardashian really seems to know what she’s doing, I’ve found that underneath my Soft Lounge pull-on maxi dress, I also often wear Skims underwear. The whole thing looks like a second skin, or Foam, If you want. Skims long ribbed nightie Skims Soft Slip-On Maxi Dress

