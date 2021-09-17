Local artist sees similarities to her work, the AOC Met Gala dress

The Velvet Bandit is not crazy. In fact, she looks a little flattered and a little nervous.

The Santa Rosa-based street artist, who asked that his name not be used and never identified himself publicly other than as The Velvet Bandit, said his phone began to vibrate on Tuesday.

On Wednesday it was in full blast mode.

The reason?

Dress.

The dress worn on the ultra-chic Monday at the Met Gala in New York City by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic leader of The Squad and voice of the New Left, strikingly resembled the art created by The Velvet Bandit .

The dress, which AOC said on social media was made by Aurora James, founder of design house Brother Vellies, was a white dress sporting the almost ubiquitous Tax the Rich slogan in bold red lettering.

But the font, lettering color, and styling resembled the work of The Velvet Bandits, especially a piece she featured in a recent TikTok video that went viral, garnering over 27,000 views.

The Velvet Bandits coin depicts a masked Abraham Lincoln. On the mask, in striking red letters, is a handwritten message: Tax the Rich.

My phone just exploded with all kinds of people sharing the photo of her dress, she said. People would say: No, this is your work of art.

It’s not just me saying, that sounds familiar, she said. I’ve had a ton of people write to me, saying, No, this is yours. It’s your handwriting. “

Her social media accounts, where she posts much of her street art, are turning bananas. She reposted images of her art side by side alongside AOC in the dress.

An Instagram post published on Wednesday asks its followers (it now has more than 6,800 after a recent increase) to tag the New York 14th District MP and James for possible collaboration.

I’m a full-time lunch woman and single mom, which doesn’t leave me much time in my day trying to reach famous people to hit me, wrote The Velvet Bandit. They need a female street artist to work on their team, don’t you think? It would be an honor. Obviously, they taste fabulous.

The Velvet Bandit has also been contacted by lawyers.

But she doesn’t want to press charges.

She’s not even mad.

However, a public nudge from one of the country’s most prominent progressive politicians would be nice, she said.

And a collaboration The Velvet Bandits politics and left-leaning humor would be even better. If she doesn’t already, The Velvet Bandit is convinced that AOC would likely appreciate her work and her sensitivity.

The congressman, who is a frequent target of her fellow Conservative colleagues and experts, offers a full line of Tax the Rich products at her official AOC team store. But that too raised eyebrows, with sweatshirts for $ 58 and Tax the Rich mugs selling for $ 27.

(The Velvet Bandits Tax the Rich Hoodie sells for $ 32).

Even with a history of using the phrase, the font, styling, and coloring of this merchandise doesn’t resemble The Velvet Bandits piece like the dress did.

Maybe it’s a coincidence, The Velvet Bandit said of the resemblance between the dress and the art.

But anyway, they should want to work with me.

I know I don’t own the phrase

The past few days have been a bit disorienting for an artist who has struggled to remain anonymous. There has been attention on social media. On Wednesday, she was the star of the celebrity gossip website TMZ. British tabloid Daily Mail picked up the story.

The story apparently has all the elements that a very leftist and outspoken politician tries to tease the very people she meddles with at the ultra-exclusive Met Gala, only to (inadvertently) steal a single mother who works as a lady of the have lunch and do some street art next door.

But that’s not quite how the story feels for The Velvet Bandit.

A lot of the headlines are so squeaky, AOC ripped off a lunch lady painting her in this bad light or saying I was accusing her, she said. I hope they aren’t mad at me.

She does not expect to answer any of these legal questions.

I know I don’t own the phrase, Tax the rich, she said. But I would love to work with AOC. I would like to get his message across through street art.

The Ocasio-Cortezs press office did not respond to an email request for comment.

A middle aged mom with some paints

The Velvet Bandit has been an artist her entire life. But the pandemic has taken it up a notch.

When the coronavirus ended her life in March 2020, The Velvet Bandit suddenly no longer needed the 20 hours a week she was working as a lunch lady at her children’s school.