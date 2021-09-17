Khirys NYFW SS22 is just the beginning of reclaiming blacks in fashion and culture





Jameel Mohammed, founder and creative director of KHIRY.

MIKE COPPOLA – GETTY

A reminder, a film by the afro-futuristic fashion brand Khiry, sets the record for body policy relating to the black community and the cultural diaspora. Visual lineups of civil rights footage, familiar today’s pop icons, and various images of blacks, famous and not, throughout history are juxtaposed in a tension between the popular and the underdog. A deeply ingrained role in this film is to dispel any doubt about fashion and its association with oppressive policing and plundering practices of black people, culture and trends. Model Veronika Collins for NYFW SS22 Khiry Fashion Show.

Courtesy of Khiry

Jameel Mohammed is the founder and creative director behind Khiry and offers a story of the Afro-fashion diaspora. A leader in the movement to win back black bodies in the public eye, especially in fashion, Mohammed presented a Spring / Summer 2022 show at New York Fashion Week that reflected grace and enlightenment through the third collection of Khirys. The collection entitled Fights, Flights, and Fantasies (go but so far), is an exploration of escape, a liberation of blacks through popular culture as well as politics. Fighting is something Mohammed deals with as a newly created multidisciplinary artist, jewelry maker and fashion designer, with the debut of unique clothing and other exquisite wearable items from Khiry. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Model at NYFW SS22 Khiry Fashion Show.

Courtesy of Khiry

Beyond the fine and semi-fine jewelry that we have seen from the Khiry brand, wearables fill a void that Mohammed was seeking to fill. Undertaking a year-long process in his state of escape gave birth to unique garments that testify to the historic existence of black heritage. Mohammed adorned his clothing designs like the Macrame Flogger top, Highflier dress, Highflier tank top, and America in Tatters skirt, all created in the Khirys Brooklyn studio using techniques from Mohammed jewelry crafting. Hand-sewn fringes, cannabis bags and tassels accented the models who gracefully moved – dancing – in sync on the catwalk, dressing in exquisite Khiry jewelry placed on fixtures throughout. An installation titled Dont Mean It, Dont Cost was a piece inspired by ancient drawings that highlighted tender moments of connecting people and dealing with trauma. The Iklwa The crop top also reflected a piece of jewelry inspired by the legend of Shaka Zulu, founder of the Zulu Empire in southern Africa who defended himself against European colonialism. Model at NYFW SS22 Khiry Fashion Show.

Courtesy of Khiry

The show titled Point of Departure was not only a parade, gallery, installation, celebration of black joy and trauma, but it was also a concert that Jameel Mohammed would conduct with the movie A Reminder followed by a song. At the One Fulton Street site in New York, Mohammed delivered a surprise performance with a song called Goodbye, which was written and performed with the R&B and soul group, founded by Devin Hobdy and Corey Smith-West, called Bathing Boys. “Goodbye” is the story of a protagonist escaping his mental state and reflecting on avoidance, emotional recognition and growth. More meaning than one could decipher, the sculptural high jewelry and Afro-futuristic aesthetic of Khiry reflect a generational trauma. A trauma that brings strength, especially when the pieces are worn by some of the most graceful and empowering women, like Michelle Obama, Megan Thee Stallion, and Amanda Gorman, to name a few. Illustrating a historical continuum of lived trauma, Khiry delves into recapture ideas that enable black ownership and liberation through triumph over oppressive politics. Jameel Mohammed at the 2021 MET Gala, wearing a Khiry top from the NYFW SS22 show.

MIKE COPPOLA – GETTY

Just three days after performing at NYFW, and two days after his first appearance at the prestigious MET GALA on September 15, Jameel Mohammed would be announced as a nominee for the 2021 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Award. The 26-year-old is already a 2021 finalist for the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund, consolidating his voice, mission and Blackness, in the fashion industry and pop culture.

