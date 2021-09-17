A family accidentally sold a 70-year-old wedding dress. Now they want it back





HORNELL, NY (WETM) – Emily Solo wanted her grandmother’s wedding dress for her own wedding day. But, the 70-year-old legacy was accidentally sold at a real estate sale in Hornell this summer. “It was a little misunderstanding on our part. so it ended up being sold, so when I went back to Hornell after the sale and saw the dress was gone and I told Emily about it, we were just flabbergasted, ”said Francis Solo, Emily’s father. Francis Solo was cleaning the house of his late parents, Lucy and Joe Solo. The Solo family decided to hire a real estate agent to sell household items such as furniture, housewares, appliances, etc. There was a miscommunication between the family and the real estate agent, which led to the dress being included with the items for sale. . Now they have no idea who has this dress or where this dress might be. They posted on Facebook to try and see if anyone in the community has any information about this dress. “We posted it on Facebook. and the lady who conducted the sale thought she knew who bought it, but she hasn’t seen this lady since, ”said Francis Solo. The bond between a granddaughter and her grandmother is what drives this research. “I wanted a piece of my grandma with me on my wedding day, I knew she wasn’t going to be there in person, so I just wanted something that reminds me of her,” said Emily Solo . Lucy Solo, the original owner of the dress, bought it in 1951 at the Friedman Bridal Shop in Buffalo for $ 179. When calculated for inflation, the dress costs almost $ 2,000 in today’s dollars. At the estate sale, the dress was sold for just $ 25. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this dress, email the family at [email protected] or [email protected] or call 607-239-7600.

