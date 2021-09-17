Students buy formal clothes for charity, instead of high cost





PUEBLO The second floor of Central High School houses shelves of formal clothing, ensuring that none of the students in Pueblo District 60 make their way back home undressed. It all started with a minimum number of dresses. We had a teacher from another school, who now teaches in this school, brought some dresses and said at that time – I have these dresses if you want to give them to a student who might need them, said Shirley Arriaga, Central’s Community Lawyer and Director of CATique, reflecting on the program’s growth over the past five years. Any student from District 60 can come to CATique and choose a men’s dress or formal wear for a donation of $ 10.00 which will ultimately be donated to a charity chosen by the program. If students cannot afford the $ 10.00, they can take items home for free. It was overwhelming, the responses we get and the look on their faces, how excited they are. “ Alexis Pino, an elder in central high school, found her perfect red dress at the Caïque. This year is actually my first year and it’s my last year so I’m excited, ”said Pino. Arriaga says the response this year has been particularly important, as last year’s dances were canceled. We had a relative who had been to several stores in the mall and that’s because she says they weren’t prepared for the dances that were coming back this year so they didn’t order as much so they come here and find dresses and so excited about it. The CATic is always happy to accept donations not only of evening dresses, but also of shoes, jewelry and men’s clothing. For more information, call 719-549-7300 or stop by the Central High School foyer.

