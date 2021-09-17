Notes on the neighborhood: history of Dolores Park, poetry reading, fashion show, art walk, etc.

It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month and there are plenty of ways to celebrate this weekend. If in doubt, you can always visit Diego Riveras’ epic Pan American Unity fresco, on free exhibition at SFMOMA.

Reading poems

Alley Cat Books, on 24th Street near Treat Ave., will host a poetry reading on Friday with local poets Marina Lazzara and Rod Roland. J. Lee will play music and project images, and attendees will also be able to view Txuxo Perez’s artwork, which will be on display. The event starts at 8 p.m.

Art, wherever you are

His The large open studios of San Francisco season again! Launched today, the long-running two-month program features open studios hosted by artists, exhibitions, receptions, sidewalk pop-ups and virtual events.

Seen the full program events that will continue until November 21. Select the mission from the drop-down or any other neighborhood and see what comes next.

History class at Dolores Park

If you love Dolores Park for better or for worse, you might also be interested in learning the details of its long history. Dolores Park History Day is this Saturday, September 18: seven stations hosted by Dolores Park Ambassadors and the Love Dolores Campaign will address different periods in the history of parks.