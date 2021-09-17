Winter clothes urgently needed for Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) – With one week into the fall, Team Rubicon and Salvation Army volunteers helping Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy said winter clothes were what they had most needed, both for children and adults. The two organizations are teaming up to host a winter clothing drive, with the Salvation Army setting up four sites across the state where people can drop off donations.

Donations are being processed at the Wisconsin National Guard Armory in Sparta, but Team Rubicon is asking people not to drop off individual or group donations directly at the Armory, unless deliveries are made. are already organized. These donations should go to The Salvation Army first.

The Rubicon team says the most pressing need is for winter clothing and winter shoes, especially sizes: men 7-9 and women 5-7. They also ask that clothing donations be as simple and modest as possible (no animal representations, etc.) @ nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/QzdpCNqrBB – Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) September 16, 2021

The Rubicon team and the Salvation Army ask for new clothes and shoes, although they accept to be slightly worn. They also requested smaller sizes.

Sparta’s armory is already filled with donations and more are arriving every day. The Rubicon team volunteers sort the bags and boxes, dividing the clothes into women, men and children.

Trying to sort all of this is really adding to our backlog, said Tim Van Eyck, strike team leader for Team Rubicon.

Van Eyck has been sorting clothes at the armory for over a month, helping pick out items for the more than 12,000 Afghans staying at Fort McCoy.

They came here with only the clothes on their backs, he said.

As a volunteer for Team Rubicon, Van Eyck is used to natural disasters, not clothing drives.

Normally went into situations where you have to use a chainsaw to gain access first, he explained.

Equally rewarding, however, was this new challenge.

I saw a lot of smiles, I heard a lot of thanks, he described.

Van Eyck explains that the needs of Afghan families change with the season.

Coats are a hot item, he said, adding shorts can’t use them at the moment.

The expected change in weather prompted the Salvation Army and Team Rubicon to launch a winter clothing drive, asking for new items like coats and shoes. Van Eyck added that they need these items in small and medium sizes.

Our guests did not grow up on our diet. They don’t eat kids and cheese curds, he joked.

Four Salvation Army sites across Wisconsin are specifically intended to accept donations for Afghan evacuees. The Salvation Army will then take the donations to the armory, where they will be processed and sent to Fort McCoy.

I would ask that if you can give it as simple as you can. No v-cuts, shoulders covered, that sort of thing. Modest and simple clothes, said Jeff Wagg, head of the Rubicon team’s planning section.

Currently, the armory sends at least two military donation trucks to the base every day. Van Eyck said the support from the community has been heartwarming.

We found individual notes pinned to the clothing saying, Welcome to the United States, he explained. I keep coming back day after day because it means a lot.

Below are the four Salvation Army sites that accept donations. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Milwaukee, WI

Salvation Army Oak Creek Corps

8853 S. Howell Ave.

Oak Creek, WI 53154

Donation hours 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Friday

Madison, WI

Salvation Army Madison Corps

3030 Work training

Madison, WI 53714

Donation hours 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Monday Friday

La Crosse, WI

Salvation Army La Crosse Corps

223 North 8th Street

La Crosse, WI 54601

Donation hours 8 a.m. 4 p.m. Monday Friday

Wausau, WI

The Salvation Army Wausau Corps

202 Callon Street

Wausau, WI 54401

Donation hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday

