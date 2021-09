Stray Kids Lee Know, Hyunjin, Felix Go Luxury Fashion With New ETRO Campaign Watch

Is there something Stray Kids can’t do? They are singers, rappers, dancers, producers, conductors, part-timeTikTok influencers, and occasional acrobats. Now, the multi-talented K-pop group can add another talent to their repertoire: sneaker models. Members Lee Know, Hyunjin and Felix, also known as the “Dance Racha” star, in the latest campaign for the Italian luxury brandEtrounisex Earthbeat sneakers. In it, Lee Know, Hyunjin and Felix show off their unique performance styles while wearing the brand’s flashy shoes. The video highlights the individuality of each dancer: the classic precision of Lee Know; Hyunjin’s haunting fluidity (and iconic head isolations); and the dynamic energy of Felix. Stray Kids are currently models for The K-beauty brand Nacific, and they were previously the brand ambassadors for CLIO cosmetics, Ivy Club, OUTLOOK, and Japan WE GO. But ETRO is the group’s first luxury partnership and it’s a perfect fit, especially given the uniqueness of the Earthbeat. First unveiled onFall 2021 show for menearlier this year, the colorful patchwork shoe is a mix of suede, jacquard, and the brand’s signature Paisley print (also seen on Hyunjin’s sweater). Other features include a chunky sole for maximum comfort (a must while dancing) and vibrant accents like neon laces, turquoise studs and zigzag embroidery. Talk about making a fun and flamboyant statement. True to its name, the sneaker evokes the “The natural rhythm of the Earth“A tactile symbol of life, beauty and“ love for the planet. ”And are there better models to represent such unbridled exuberance than Dance Racha? its Paisley sleeve. More importantly, they jump to the playful rhythm of their own drums, luckily they now have comfortable and quirky shoes to match the good vibes. Check out Dance Racha’s rhythmic moves for the new campaign (and try not to smile) below: Let’s slip into your DMs. Subscribe to Vogue teens daily email. You want more Vogue teens? Check this out:

