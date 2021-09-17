All Blacks lay stars against Pumas in Boks dress rehearsal

New Zealand’s dress rehearsal for its scheduled clash with world champion South Africa will go without most of its stars in the Rugby Championship’s second test against Argentina on Saturday at Brisbanes Suncorp Stadium,

The All Blacks and Springboks will meet in a test for the 100th time at a 25,000-seat stadium in Townsville, north Queensland, next weekend. Saturday’s game in Brisbane against the Pumas is New Zealand’s last before the clash with South Africa and head coach Ian Foster approached it putting most of his key players to rest.

Foster has named a side with 11 changes from the starting 15 from the one that beat Argentina 39-0 in the first match between the teams last weekend. His sweeping changes include a whole new group of attackers and, for the third time in as many matches, a change of captain.

To some extent, Foster flexes his muscles, showing the depth of the All Blacks. With every significant field combination changed, he still hasn’t done anything that can be called radical.

He handed Damian McKenzie the No.10 jersey for the second time in his career and the first in four years, parking Beauden Barrett on the bench as Barrett heals a slight calf pinch. Fosters predecessor Steve Hansen saw McKenzie as a viable long-term prospect in the opening position and while his plans to make one have been wasted he is still comfortable and knowledgeable in the job. role.

The midfield partnership is new, both wingers have changed since last week and only scrum half TJ Perenara, fullback Jordie Barrett and center Rieko Ioane return. But the bottom line probably won’t be any less polished or powerful. Will Jordan on the right wing has scored 11 tries in just seven tries for New Zealand and Quinn Tupaea at the inside center is full of promise.

Ardie Savea will be the team’s captain again after doing so for the first time in New Zealand’s win over Australia in Perth two weeks ago. He suffered a minor head injury in that game and ceded leadership last week to another first-time captain, lock Brodie Retallick.

Savea joins a backrow that includes the mighty No.8 Hokins Sotutu and the talented Ethan Blackadder. Joe Moody is also coming back from injury to take his usual spot as a loosehead accessory, starting for the first time this season after recovering from foot surgery.

When you look at the changes, with some of the injured boys entering the mix, I think it’s positive for us, said Foster who has to deal with the workload as the All Blacks face five test games in as many weekends. ends.

It’s always the big balancing act. You don’t want to run out of steam in the last two test matches in a five-test block. And make sure we have the energy to be explosive in the park during the five test matches. I guess that’s the art of selection.

Pumas coach Mario Ledesma followed suit, making six personnel changes and two position changes in his roster, also naming a new open half.

Some changes are mandatory and others are combinations of players we wanted to see, Ledesma said. We have to find the balance between testing the players and adopting the game plan we want on the pitch.

Pumas are particularly hardworking and have traveled extensively among the top nations of world rugby and the weekly Ledesma faces the risk of burnout. The All Blacks can avoid the overwork this weekend to make sure their stars are fresh for the clash with the Springboks who could decide the rugby championship.

