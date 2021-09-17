Fashion
Saks Fifth Avenue returns to garden state
Saks Fifth Avenue re-enters the New Jersey market on Friday with its opening in The Avenue luxury wing inside the American dream mega retail and entertainment complex.
Both levels, 110,000 square feet Saks Fifth Avenue the store is modern and bright, with room for maneuver and clear sight lines on the sales floors. Merchandising is focused on designer handbags and shoes for men and women, which have been the top selling categories lately, while cosmetics, perfumes and clothing for men, women and children are also offered. .
Saks and other designer boutiques on The Avenue are betting luxury is a draw for one of the country’s largest and most unusual commercial developments: the American dream complex. It’s in the New Jersey Meadowlands, which isn’t the most scenic setting, though there are Manhattan skyline views from Saks and elsewhere, and it’s close to Midtown Manhattan, just 13 kilometers approximately.
Beyond the avenue, the resort has a preponderance of moderately priced mainstream stores like Zara and H&M, as well as an array of large-scale sports and entertainment attractions for families, like the indoor water park, the ski slope, the amusement park and the aquarium. It remains to be seen whether consumers who shop at these stores, play miniature golf or ride a roller coaster are migrating to The Avenue in large numbers for luxury shopping.
Saks previously operated two stores in the Garden State, one unit that closed in 2016 in the Short Hills Mall and another that closed in 2014 in The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack.
“We’ve never opened in a center with a water park, but we’ve always been confident of our potential in New Jersey,” said John Antonini, senior vice president, store manager at Saks. “I think our brand attracts many types of luxury customers and I think our location at The Avenue will attract people coming just to buy Saks. We also want to attract clients from the center, which we believe will have a regional and national draw. Over time, we believe that the center could attract tourists visiting New York. “
Antonini said that despite closing his two stores in New Jersey, Saks never lost his Jersey customer. Instead, they’re buying the flagship Fifth Avenue in Manhattan or other units from the 41-store fleet.
He said one of the reasons for the Jersey store closures was that customers weren’t happy, although many said they would buy Saks locally again if the retailer had a better store with lots of service. and amenities. It is also believed that Saks was prompted by the developer to open up to American Dream.
The store is full of services, including the Fifth Avenue Club for personal styling and shopping; a “shoe depot” for same-day shoe deliveries in New Jersey if a customer orders before 2:00 p.m. personalized skin and beauty consultations; appointments with beauty advisers in stores or at clients’ homes; a Blo brushing bar; a cafe that will open soon and an office for pickups and returns. There’s also valet parking, so those who come to American Dream just for Saks or other luxury stores on The Avenue can skip the rest of the resort.
“Opening a new store or renovating an existing store is always an opportunity to challenge ourselves and advance the Saks brand,” said Antonini. “Saks in The Avenue is an evolution of what we’ve done before, and any new store or remodel is always influenced by our flagship Fifth Avenue product.”
He said the merchandising, while weighted towards certain categories, reflects what is seen in the flagship and maintains Saks’ point of view.
The store begins with luxury handbags on the first floor and has permanent Louis Vuitton windows outside, drawing customers into the Vuitton boutique. The perimeter of the first floor is lined with designer handbag shops. Other brands of handbags and accessories include MGM, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Givenchy, Tory Burch, Christian Louboutin, Marc Jacobs and Chlo.
Among the brands of women’s shoes are Fendi, Manolo Blahnik, Off-White, Prada, Saint Laurent and Valentino. Men’s shoes include Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Givenchy, and Salvatore Ferragamo. The main beauty lines are Dr. Barbara Sturm, Este Lauder, Givenchy, La Mer, Tom Ford and YSL.
Among the novelties of the store:
Sunglasses for men and women are presented together and the assortment includes over 1000 styles from brands such as Celine, Tom Ford and Chlo.
Perfume outposts for Jo Malone, Byredo and others line the escalator, and above are decorative gold-plated rods that draw buyers all the way to the second-level housing designer, advanced designer and contemporary women’s brands including Balmain, Balenciaga, Azzedine Alaa, Brunello Cucinelli, Akris Punto, Off-White and Palm Angels. Contemporary brands include Theory, Veronica Beard, Alice + Olivia and Cinq Sept.
Scattered throughout the sales floors, large asymmetrical sculptures tinted with colors reminiscent of the Rem Koolhaas escalator on Manhattan’s flagship.
To celebrate its opening, Saks at The Avenue will be hosting a Charity Shopping Weekend with a percentage of sales to benefit the Women’s Rights Information Center through Sunday. Saks’ last opening was in Calgary, Canada, in February 2018.
