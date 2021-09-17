Fashion is good but it’s not very inclusive: Jeanie Annan-Lewin explains how Perfect magazine is creating change | Fashion

Jeanie Annan-Lewin has 20,000 Instagram followers and is creative director of Perfect review, a biannual magazine edited by Katie Grand and launched in full swing with its issue zero in March. As such, on paper at least, Annan-Lewin is truly a fashion success story. But, she says, the reality is not that simple. As a black woman, I’m in a space where I’m constantly told it’s not for me, but then I’m used as a role model for everything else, she says. Black women in the fashion industry don’t have a fair space to be able to do things creatively.

By working with Perfect, Annan-Lewin tries to create a new way of doing things. For me, fashion is great, it’s wonderful but it’s not very inclusive, she says. Katie and I try to be stimulating and inclusive, not just do things to get them. I don’t think we can do things for shit and giggles anymore.

Jeanie Annan-Lewin, Creative Director of Perfect magazine. Photography: Jeanie Annan-Lewin

Annan-Lewin is generally quite down to earth, but she sometimes uses the demonstrative language of the fashion industry. She says the first issue was like a work of art. It was like something that we really put our hearts and souls into. The new Issue One, as it’s called, or Joy came out this month, and it was a labor of love too. Annan-Lewin, who went from fashion director to creative director with this issue, has worked or supervised five shoots, ranging from one with new talent in Ghana to a gorgeous atmospheric Night Tales shoot with photos from the Burberrys collection taken. by Hazel Gaskin, at twilight over Hampstead Heath.

An image of Body Language in Perfect Issue One, Joy. Photograph: Slve Sundsb / Jeanie Annan-Lewin

It’s a shoot called Body Language that’s probably the biggest talking point, though. Photographed by Slve Sundsb, and featuring the work of designer Michaela Stark, partially nude models of varying sizes, and sometimes seen from different angles in a way reminiscent of a portrait of Jenny Saville. For Annan-Lewin, there was a personal connection to this shoot. I’m a plus size black woman who works in an industry that doesn’t sell me clothes, but her relevance goes beyond her experience. The images are truly striking and might make some people uncomfortable, but it makes you uncomfortable if you’re uncomfortable with your body, she says. This is something you should be asking yourself.

She adds that she finds the body positivity movement difficult. I am not a subscriber [it], not because I don’t believe it, but because it’s something that’s been co-opted in this weird way, she says. It was started by black women but you don’t see black women in the foreground because that’s not acceptable.

Growing up in London and studying art history, Annan-Lewin’s first job was as an intern at Tatler, assisting legendary fashion editor Isabella Blow. I called because I look classy and not Black on the phone, she said. I walked in and they were obviously a little confused because I wasn’t 5 foot 11 blonde. I have never forgotten the faces of people.

Annan-Lewins Neon shoot on the cover of Perfect. Photograph: Bella Blu / Jeanie Annan-Lewin

Blow saw his talent. As i was leaving [Tatler], she called all of these posts and said I highly recommend you hire [Jeanie] because she understands fashion from a 360 point of view, says the stylist. It was the nicest thing we ever said.

After leaving Tatler, Annan-Lewin worked freelance for a long time. She has worked with brands, celebrities and magazines, including with Grand during her previous biannual, Love. Someone described me as a cult classic and I found it really offensive, but now I’m a little warmer, she laughs. I had never done this and now I’m getting my moment even though it’s under very strange circumstances.

Annan-Lewin is rising in importance as part of a larger shift in fashion media for people of color to finally be in a position of influence and power. British Vogue reported this with the appointment of Edward Enninful as editor in 2017, and the magazine has since employed a more diverse workforce. This is also true at Dazed, where Ib Kamara and Lynette Nylander have been appointed editor-in-chief and executive editor, respectively. earlier this year. In the United States, Lindsay Peoples Wagner became Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue in 2018, holding the same position at the cup earlier this year, and, in 2020, Samira Nasr became the first black woman to be appointed editor-in-chief of Harpers Bazaar.

Does Annan-Lewin feel part of a bigger change? During the pandemic everyone was like ooh it’s kinda weird how fashion really is one-sided and there aren’t a lot of people of color. If those conversations hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t have been in the job I am now, she says bluntly. It’s weird but good too. I try very actively to be a voice for change.