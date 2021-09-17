What to grab for Furfrou-filled Fashion Week

It’s no with Gala but Pokemon Go will have its own fashion-focused event from September 21 at 8 p.m. on September 28. The Fashion Week celebration will feature Seven Pocket Monsters in costumes and the debut of Furfrou, the Poodle Pokémon.

It is an appropriate creature for the event. The Kalos region is based on France and the largest city of European nations is one of the fashion capitals of the world. What’s remarkable is that the addition of Furfrou introduces the new shape-changing mechanic in Pokemon Go. It costs 10,000 Stardust and 25 Furfrou candies, and allows players to change the appearance of the Pokemon in the form of a. dog.

Think of it as a change of outfit from the basic natural trim. Some options like Matron and Dandy toppings are available worldwide, but the coolest ones like Kabuki and Pharaoh toppings are only available when players are in Japan and France respectively. This is a way for Niantic to add a regional touch to a Pokémon available around the world.

THE COLLECTORS ‘PARADISE

Most of the creatures featured in Fashion Week won’t necessarily be great in raiding or even good parts for Go Battle League teams. They might not have the most substance, but they do have the style. All seven costumed Pokémon exist for collectors. Pokémon with outfits are wanted because they appear for a limited time. Sometimes these variants such as Strawhat Pikachu or Pikachu visor Kanto appetizers don’t come back at all. These are unique shots.

While getting a normal costumed Pokémon is good for the collection, the real prizes will be shiny costumed Pokémon. These are some of the rarer prizes in the game. Players will be able to dress up Without butter, Sneasel and Blitzle for the first time. Ancient costumed pocket monsters such as Smoochum, Kirlia, Shinx and Croagunk will also come back.

Catching them will be another matter. Costumed Kirlia, Blitzle, Croagunk and Butterfree will appear in the wild. Costumed Sneasel and Shinx will be in One Star Raids while Butterfree and Kirlia will be targets in Three Star Raids. As for the costumed Smoochum, it will appear in 7 km eggs with Alolan Meowth, Glarian Meowth and Shinx in costume.

Interestingly enough, Fashion Week also serves as the start for the brilliant Blitzle. He will appear without the costume after the event. This is notable because normally custom Pokémon cannot be evolved. After the celebration, the Electrified Pokémon variant won’t be as widely available.

IT’S TIME TO GET MELOETTA

For those who haven’t been to Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Fashion Week offers a chance to catch Meloetta via the special research quest. If players have already caught the Pokémon Melody, tasks offer a chance to get more Meloetta candy. Additionally, the next part of the Season of Mischief Special Research story is coming, and Niantic has included some interesting information about Pokémon that can change their appearance. If creatures other than Furfrou can change their outfits or their forms, that would be truly remarkable. Does it have a connection with other Pokémon?

On the battlefront, players will encounter fashionable Trainer NPCs. Challenging them will bring in rewards. It will be a welcome change from the Team Go Rocket battles of the past few years. The only other time that has happened is during Pokemon Go Fest 2020, when real players and their handpicked teams acted as challengers.

Finally, Fashion Week offers freebies and sales on avatar items. Players will be able to earn a free Furfrou Wig avatar item if they complete a timed research questline. If they don’t complete the task before the event ends, they can use it later. Event-themed tasks will also give players a chance to experience costumed Pokémon.

On top of that, new items such as Hoopa Bangles will be available in the store with discounts on other items. If you are spending the money to make your avatar stand out, this event is for you.