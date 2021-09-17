From Tuxedos to Quilt Capes: The Evolution of Menswear at the Met Gala

I’ve never been a huge fan of male celebrity fashion. I’m no fashion expert, but while I’ve seen celebrities sporting a wide variety of styles with tons of creative exploration, men have always seemed to settle for a black and white tuxedo.

Overall, menswear trends at events like the Met Gala have been woefully simple and lackluster. In recent years, however, there has been a drastic shift in the areas that male celebrities are ready to explore with their fashion; from colorful harnesses to more stereotypical feminine clothing.

For better or for worse, this is an essential step towards introducing a wider range of options for formal men’s fashion. One of the best events to see this changing fashion trend is the annual Met Gala, where celebrities from all walks of life put on their best outfits for the evening. Let’s take a look at how men’s style has evolved over the years.

11 years ago the 2010 Met Gala showcased terribly mundane men’s fashion. While the women in attendance wore colorful and vibrant dresses, each male celebrity appeared to be wearing a suit with different tie combinations as a differentiator. Chris Pine was one of the more daring members, showing up in a navy suit rather than black. The styles were refined and elegant but lacked risk or excitement. It was as if everyone was playing it safe, building on tradition. But for a list of some of the most creative people, what does it mean if the biggest sign of creative expression was to change a blazer from black to blue?

Met galas from 2011 to 2015 followed a similar trend of tuxedo after tuxedo, although some celebrities decided to add a bit more color to the carbon copy trend.

In 2012 Cameron Silver brought a colorful tuxedo with an all-over pattern. The world saw Tom Brady in a bright blue blazer, one of the flashiest outfits of the night of 2013. Yet, for the most part, the stars stuck with their tried and true black and white tuxedo combo.

In 2016, Kanye West broke the mold when he wore a dazzling jacket and ripped blue jeans (he also wore blue eye contact lenses, but forget that). While not exactly the pinnacle of fashion, especially for a high class event like the Met Gala, it was a welcome departure from the norm.

However, 2019 Met Gala marked the biggest departure from the classic tuxedo as stars ventured into spaces that might previously have been deemed too feminine. Harry Styles wore a full jumpsuit with a sheer top and sleeves, while Odell Beckham Jr. combined the old and the new, wearing a skirt with a sleeveless tuxedo. Male stars have also plunged into wonderfully weird and colorful territory; Billy Porter wore a shiny gold outfit with a crown and wings, Ryan Murphy wore a peachy beaded cape and collar covered with scales and sequins and Jared Leto wore a red jeweled dress while wearing a figure of wax of his own head. In many ways, this marked the long overdue departure from more stereotypical menswear to more exciting and innovative fields.

Not all of the rooms were attractive; some were too garish and clumsy, often feeling like attention grabbing rather than careful art. But the stars finally took more risks and had more fun with their outfits.

Beckham and Styles both faced a swarm of comments online regarding their choice of unique outfits. Beckham has received many comments questioning her sexuality, while Styles’ see-through dress angered many because she was too feminine. Still, many supported the two, praising Styles for his unconventional look and stressing that Beckham should be able to wear whatever he wants without coming under scrutiny.

Back in the here, the evolution of the standard tuxedo towards a much more dynamic and eccentric fashion landscape is evident. ASAP Rocky attended this year’s Met Gala in a colorful granny quilt, while Jeremy Pope rocked a half-shirtless white tuxedo.

Lil Nas X went all out for a bright, eye-catching and expressive three-part costume. However, some stars have still opted for more traditional outfits. Channing Tatum, for example, opted for a plain black and white tuxedo. Still, there is a huge increase in the number of creative and colorful outfits in menswear, like the Kid Cudis eye shadow-sweater-skirt combo.

Some styles may be too eccentric to realistically be worn in a casual social setting, but the effects are felt as more celebs wear non-conforming clothing, leaving audiences more open-minded and open-minded. doors for those looking to experience fashion. Inside and outside of the Met Gala, it looks like there are more opportunities for free expression in menswear and everything points to more opportunities in the future.

As for the best Met Gala outfit this year? It has to go to Frank Ocean, who has brought a lime-green animatronic baby to the function. Nothing can beat that one.