Villa-Vogue: the battle for the American fashion capitals | Culture





The United States of America, with its spacious skies and waves of amber grain, is a larger country than it appears. While all states remain under the big umbrella we call patriotism, the stereotypical east coast-west coast juxtaposition prevails. Do not believe me ? Ask Tupac and Biggie Smalls. The cultural differences between the East Coast and the West Coast are like night and day, with the headliners of the clash being New York and Los Angeles. Are you dreaming in California or in an Empire State of Mind? The big orange or the big apple? Whether in terms of music or food, climate or lifestyle, the contrasts of the two great American cities continue, with one major difference being the fashion industry itself. There is an important relationship between the social situation and the sociological perspective. It is inevitable that the environment you find yourself in influences your behavior. As culture and location play an important role in human development, it also leaves an imprint on personal style. I’m not saying that every person living in a specific area is going to dress the exact same way, but styles of similarity of style are much more common. That being said, let’s compare the City of Angels to its eastern counterpart. California is stereotypically seen as a laid back, effortless state, where residents only know how to surf and eat In-N-Out Burger. While it certainly isn’t, the worldwide reputation of a SoCal lifestyle has definitely led to a unique SoCal style on the West Coast. The ruthless LA sun helps prioritize a healthy lifestyle, making athleisure a wardrobe staple. You don’t have to become a vegan yoga fan to be trendy in Los Angeles, as long as comfort is a priority. However, in New York, life moves fast. There are taxis to hail, subways to take and bills to pay. In addition to a fast-paced lifestyle of running from meeting to meeting, the New York style focuses more on the good impression than on leisure. Black and monotonous tones are the unofficial New York City uniforms to complement the chic and sleek style that all East Coast dwellers crave. Along with the stylistic differences come major differences within the business side of the fashion industry. While the streets of New York City consist of global fashion headquarters and publishing houses, LA is home to local manufacturers and emerging designers. Often referred to as the window to the world, the east coast fashion industry is well established. Home of New York Fashion Week and more than 900 fashion corporate headquarters, the East Coast is a gold mine for high fashion enthusiasts and those looking to advance their fashion careers. Much like their style, the West Coast takes a more laid-back approach to the industry. Rather than being home to big fashion companies, Los Angeles is focusing more on start-up brands that make their products in the state. While the NYFW catwalks are packed with Zimmermann and Telfar, Los Angeles Fashion Week serves as a platform for emerging designers. While the two cities are certainly contrasting, it’s important to keep in mind that style references to Los Angeles and New York City are nothing more than a generalization. The simple stereotypes that have been organized over the years fuel the West Coast fire against the East Coast, and while not a 1990 hip-hop rivalry, the battle between the U.S. capitals of fashion prevails from coast to coast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.villanovan.com/culture/villa-vogue-the-battle-of-america-s-fashion-capitals/article_59bbf87c-1734-11ec-ba87-6313ca99f881.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos