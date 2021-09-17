New York Giants miss opportunities, fall heartbreakingly to 0-2 – New York Giants blog





LANDOVER, Maryland – Oh, no. It happened again. The New York Giants fell to 0-2 for the fifth straight season after jumping offside on a missed basket with no time left against the Washington football team (1-1) in a savage loss of 30-29. Say it isn’t. Pivot game: The FG missed that was not. Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a winning field goal with no time left. Except he didn’t. There was a flag on the ground. Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence had jumped offside. Hopkins got a second chance from 35 yards. He did not miss. It was a new way for the Giants to lose. A heartbreaking way. Daniel Jones had 249 yards with one touchdown and ran 95 yards and another touchdown for New York. AP Photo / Patrick Semansky QB distribution: Daniel Jones has had a monster day. The Giants quarterback played well. Truly. He was constantly playing games – on the ground and in the air – despite constant pressure. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown pass. There should have been another if it hadn’t been for a key fall from Darius Slayton that would have sidelined the game earlier in the fourth quarter. Jones also did some serious damage with his legs. He ran 95 yards and a touchdown in seven carries. It was his second game in a row with a rushed score. Jones would also have rushed for another 58-yard touchdown if wide receiver CJ Board hadn’t been flagged for holding the play. Instead, Jones settled for a 46-yard gain. The Giants were content with a field goal and another missed opportunity. Everything you need this week:

More NFL Coverage » Stunning Next Gen Stats: Saquon Barkley at 20.39 mph. The Giants running back hit that speed on his 41-yard first-half run. It was the 11th fastest speed of his career. While that might not sound too impressive, you have to consider this to be Barkley’s second game back from a serious knee injury. He tore the ACL in his right knee in the second week of last season and was playing Thursday night for the second time in four days. As he admitted during the week, it was not an ideal situation after this injury. Bold prediction for next week: The Giants’ offense explodes for more than 30 points. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has said it several times. It may take some time for the Giants early in the season to get the offense going. Golladay missed a month with a hamstring injury this summer. It still lacks an explosion. Barkley is coming back from that knee injury and rookie receiver Kadarius Toney didn’t train much from May to August. So it’s going to take him some time. But with 10 days to go against Atlanta at MetLife Stadium, be careful. The Giants should be in better health and relish a poor defense from the Atlanta Falcons.

