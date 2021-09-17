Fashion
Model, entrepreneur David Gandy hangs up his tailoring, for now – WWD
LONDON – David Gandy has made a long-held dream come true and will release his first clothing line next month – but there are no notched lapels or tailored stitches in sight.
The model and entrepreneur who – in the days leading up to the pandemic – was rarely seen in public without a double-breasted jacket or formal shirt, took a different direction – and pushed her modeling career and eight years of working with Marks & Spencer into action.
He takes on his softer side with Wellwear, a collection of hoodies, shorts, t-shirts, jogging pants and other pieces designed to be comfortable, functional and eco-friendly.
The d2c brand will debut in October on davidgandywellwear.com with 20 pieces and the plan is to add more styles and colors over the months. Prices are affordable, ranging from 28 pounds for a T-shirt to 80 pounds for items like the Sweat Bomber.
The collection is made in Portugal and fabrics include Pima cotton, lyocell and modal. Gandy said he wanted the clothes to be easy to wear and hassle free.
The treated fabrics wick away moisture, help regulate body temperature and also have anti-odor and antibacterial properties. According to Gandy, they don’t need to be washed after every wear, which saves soap, water and electricity.
Some items are also infused with aloe vera extract, which has healing, anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties.
In an interview, Gandy said he wanted the collection to inspire a sense of well-being and confidence. While he may love a razor sharp costume, he thinks tailoring has its limits.
“Most people probably associate me with tailoring, but being a naturally shy person, I often wear it as an armor when I know I’m going to be in the public eye or at high profile events,” said Gandy, who has spent the last 20 years modeling for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Massimo Dutti, Marks & Spencer and a host of other labels.
For years Gandy has also been a prominent and ambassador for London Fashion Week Men’s, which has since been incorporated into London Fashion Week. Along with modeling, he has invested in various small businesses, including the London Sock Co. and the Larry King Hair Care brand, founded by his favorite stylist.
He said people rarely see her private side and dress. “I am the happiest and most at ease on a daily basis; becoming a dad and raising my little girl, walking my dog for miles, traveling for work ‘or spending time with friends and family.
Gandy was inspired by his many years of working with Marks & Spencer, modeling everything from bespoke clothing to underwear, sweatshirts and pajamas. Gandy was more than a model: He said he was involved every step of the way – from design to manufacturing, branding and marketing – of the M&S Autograph collections in particular.
Having witnessed the boom in sports and leisurewear during the pandemic, Gandy knew it was his time to strike.
“My ultimate dream, for years, was to create my own brand and I knew I wanted to build on what I had created at M&S. So I started to ask myself “What makes good clothes?” “What causes me to keep certain clothes until they are discolored, torn, or falling apart?” “
The result was Wellwear, which Gandy describes as a “cheerful” collection of wellness clothing.
“My other big love is tailoring and I love the costume, but the uniform has completely changed. There are less clothes to dress for and people today have more choice over what to dress. they must wear.
As part of its mission to promote wellness, the brand has partnered with two charities, including Style for Soldiers, founded by tailored blouse Emma Willis in response to injuries sustained by members of the armed forces in Iraq. and in Afghanistan.
The other charity is CALM, the Campaign Against Miserable Living. CALM operates a confidential and anonymous helpline and online chat service, offering advice and information to people in difficulty or in crisis.
