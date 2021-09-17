Janhvi Kapoor ditch a little black dress for a pretty pearly white gathered dress

Janhvi Kapoor may have been in the industry for a short time, but she’s been long enough to make a lasting impression as one of Bollywood’s youngest fashionistas. A quick glance at her Instagram feed and you will also be convinced as to why she is the rightful owner of this title. When she’s ready to indulge herself, you know she’ll leave no stone unturned. Like when we saw her recently in an ivory metallic ruched dress that instantly turned our party mode on for the weekend. Her strappy dress hugs her snugly, instantly increasing the glam quotient by about ten times. She completes her almost weekend game with shimmering strappy heels and equally shimmering shoulder feathers that scream the party from miles away. The perfectly contoured kohl-rimmed eyes add drama that’s always welcome, as well as soft, wavy hair left loose for dancing the night away.

