This simple dress trend is going to be huge this holiday season
Typically when I see this Alexa chung posted another outfit pic on Instagram, my reaction looks like the girl in the military pants and thongs scene in Bad girls. So yeah, I saw Alexa Chung wearing a lace dress to a party, and now I want to wear a lace dress to a party. The dress in question was not labeled, but knowing Chung’s penchant for old parts, I assumed it was a used find. The same can be said of the superb mint green number spotted on vintage influencer and saleswoman Pernille Rosenkilde. I feel that a trend is emerging.
The Christmas holiday season may seem far away right now, but considering how quickly August has passed, it won’t be long before we’re all on the hunt for something brilliant for. work (it was manner too long). By the way, my 30th birthday is also approaching in November, so I have even more reason to start looking for outfits to wear at special events. And I have to say the lace babydoll dress is pretty eye-catching right now.
While there are plenty of vintage slip-on dresses (I’ve included a handful of them in my shopping montage below), I understand that second-hand shopping might not be for everyone. Fortunately, countless brands have created their own take on this sultry trend this season. Sir the Label’s stunning cutout lace dress has been spotted by many influencers and is available in both black and white. Mango and Zara also have cute and affordable options in pretty shades of blue.
All of the dresses below will, of course, look fabulous with strappy heels and chunky earrings for an event, but I also love how Rosenkilde created a higher-low finish with a pair of sneakers. . (Just add a chunky knit for cold days.) So Scandinavian. Scroll down to view and purchase my full selection of party ready lace dresses, from high end to high end to vintage.
Shop for our lace slip-on dress Edit
You are X Julie De Libran Jane lace-trimmed silk-satin slip mini dress (1658)
Jonathan simkhai Blair lace-trimmed silk-blend charmeuse midi dress (151)
Saint Laurent Lace-trimmed silk mini dress (1415)
Old Pale Pink Silky Slip Cut Slip From the 1950s (38)
Burberry Vintage slip dress (275)
Zara Long dress with cutout detail (80)
Zara Lace-trimmed camisole dress (30)
Old Complete leaflet (18)
French connection Lace Trim Midi Babydoll Dress in Green (45)
Magnolia pearl Belissima Brief (328)
Zara Satin camisole dress (28)
Old Ivory Bias Cut 60s Sheath Dress (52)
Mango Dress with lace details (60)
Intimately by free people Night Out Mood Midi in black (88)
naughty Cutout satin and lace midi dress in light pink (27)
Mr. label Aries cutout dress (450)
Carine Gilson Chantilly lace-trimmed silk-charmeuse nightie (1033)
Gabriela Hearst Long silk and cashmere blend dress with voile and lace trim (610)
naughty Lace and satin cutout midi dress in black (27)
Intimately by free people Night Out Mood Midi in Fuchsia Fizz (88)
