“Waitress” plays dressing up for the night

The success of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez story From waitress to representative of the United States has allowed her to build a platform on which she claims to be a woman of the people and is hailed as a “champion of the poor”. But do his hypocritical choices really reflect this?

Ocasio-Cortez attended the “Fashion Oscars” for $ 35,000 per ticket bearing a statement White dress that said “Tax the Rich” on the back in bold red type.

Known to be “the biggest fashion night of the year,” the 2021 Met Gala was held on Monday after being postponed due to COVID-19. The with Gala is an evening where designers, models and Hollywood stars dress themed to celebrate and raise funds for a new exhibition at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s theme focused on celebrating all things American fashion – especially American independence – and Ocasio-Cortez completely wasted his opportunity to promote his message. She could have chosen to dress in support of any other pressing issue, but she opted for that choice instead. Ocasio-Cortez emphasizes the importance of supporting the working class, but attending the Met Gala is not something a middle-class American can relate to.

Attending an event where the cost of a full table is $ 275,000 with an economic justice message pasted on the back of an expensive disguise while rubbing shoulders with the elite in society is politically bad at best – but, at worst, it is an exhibition of a profound character flaw.

The polarizing message printed on the back of her dress was not only muffled, but also a tasteless and tacky way to promote the platform position she was given. This act sparked strong reactions across the political spectrum. Ocasio-Cortez wrote on social media that by doing the same actions her male counterparts – like talking openly about important issues – she, as a woman, receives a different response. Perhaps, in the context of the Met Gala, it’s because she showed up with a seemingly contradictory message that was written on her dress rather than on notes. Making a move to show his presence at an event of this caliber does not match his political personality.

In a reactionary follow-up Publish, Ocasio-Cortez defended her choices and reasoning behind the dress and her message, saying “the medium is the message.” If the goal was to dominate the social media conversation with over 500,000 searches, then she accomplished it, but that’s about all she did.

Responding to the negative attention given to her dress, Ocasio-Cortez further claimed that her body was being watched, that women’s rights were under attack and that the dress was a nod to these phenomena. The legend also stated that its creator, Dawn James, “made her fashion debut at a New York flea market.” However, it was revealed that James grew up in an affluent suburb of Toronto.

The pandemic played a role in the Met Gala 2021, as COVID-19 guidelines were put in place for the evening, including guests providing full proof of vaccination, having a negative rapid PCR test the day before, and wearing blankets. -suitable faces indoors, except eating or drinking. However, participants were rarely seen wearing masks. During this time, New Yorker cannot go to many restaurants without ID, proof of vaccination and a mask.

The Met Gala also revealed the pandemic hypocrisy of Ocasio-Cortez. A strong advocate of authoritarian masks like Ocasio-Cortez attending the Met Gala and acting like the pandemic is over only shows the second-class treatment of non-celebrities who must follow seemingly arbitrary pandemic rules. This event demonstrates that the pandemic is over for members of high society, so why isn’t it over for the common working-class American people, like Ocasio-Cortez (or at least we thought)?