How to donate to help Afghan evacuees





Atterbury Camp

INDIANAPOLIS – A regional collection system has been set up to sort and deliver donated items to the thousands of Afghan evacuees temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury. Governor Eric Holcomb announced the collection system on Thursday. Several state agencies will work together to receive, sort and deliver the necessary items. The office said nine Indiana National Guard armories will serve as regional collection sites for the public to drop off new items to help dress and support evacuees. Staff from the Indiana Department of Corrections and the Indiana Department of Transportation, with coordination from the State Emergency Operations Center and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, will work for s ” ensure donations are delivered to Camp Atterbury. Hoosiers overwhelmingly responded to the needs of the Afghan evacuees and asked to help these men, women, children and families as they arrived in the United States, Governor Holcomb said. We are proud to do our part to help those who have helped the United States and to provide an organized collection effort to expedite the flow of supplies to those in need. Only new items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday starting September 20 at the following National Guard armories: Evansville: 3300 E. Division St.

Greenfield: 410, rue Apple

Rockville: 224 W. Strawberry Road

Danville: 1245 East Main Street

Muncie: 401 N. Country Club Road

Indianapolis: Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, 2625 W. Kessler Blvd. Northern route

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road

South Bend: 1901 Kemble Avenue.

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road The following items are accepted in gun shops as they have been identified as being the most needed. Items must be in their original packaging: Modest unbranded clothing for men and women such as long sleeve t-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets in sizes small to large. No shorts or tank tops.

Children’s clothing, including baby and newborn clothing, hats and socks

Baby powder formula

Slip-on socks, hats, shoes and sandals (no flip flops) for evacuees of all ages Any organization or business looking to make a large donation that cannot deliver to a designated site should contact IDHS at [email protected] Hoosiers interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at the following links:



