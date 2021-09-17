The local garment industry once employed thousands





With the great wave of immigration at the end of the 19th century, New York City had both cheap immigrant labor and a network of railroads. Clothing production exploded throughout the 1880s and 1890s, becoming the second industry in the state after sugar refining. New York City became a cultural and fashion center, and by 1910, 70 percent of women’s clothing and 40 percent of men’s clothing sold in the United States was produced there. Prominent businessmen persuaded the leaders of the textile industry to expand to Kingston at the turn of the 20th century. Factories received textiles from factories in the northeastern United States, assembled them into garments, ironed them, then packaged and shipped them to stores and department stores in New York City. Due to lower wages and higher skill levels, female labor was prevalent in the garment industry throughout New York State. Many workers were unionized. Workers were easy to find. Former needlework workers say you might walk the streets and find another job if you didn’t like yours. Kingston Knitting Mills opened in Kingston in 1934. It made polo shirts and sweaters for men and boys. According to retired owner Bob Davis, the company sold the same shirts to JC Penney and Ralph Lauren, who added their own labels and sold them at vastly different prices. The company had around 150 employees in Kingston, mostly women in the sewing department and men at the knitting machines. The Jacobson Shirt Factory on Cornell Street was built in 1917 with a state-of-the-art sprinkler system and large windows. Employees received benefits such as a cafeteria and a dance hall. Over the years the building has remained active through various owners and industries, it has been converted into artist lofts in 2001. The Fuller Shirt Company was founded in 1892 by Isaiah Fuller on Prince Street, not far from the old post office. By 1936 it was making 1.4 million shirts, becoming one of Kingston’s largest shirt makers and later one of the state’s largest. Fuller continued to expand into the mid-twentieth century, hiring an additional 100 workers in 1956, the year the Stetson Hat Company purchased it. The company continued to produce shirts under the Fuller name, with 350 employees retained. It closed in 1965. The building was recently renovated by architect Scott Dutton. The Manhattan Shirt Factory, founded in the mid-1850s in Patterson, New Jersey, has spread to Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Albany and into Vermont, now its headquarters on Madison Avenue in Manhattan. Today the building is the Zaborski Emporium, an antique store with countless artifacts from Kingston’s past. The United States Lace Curtain Factory, built in 1903, continued to manufacture textiles until 1951. At its peak, the 1.5-acre property had 250-300 employees, many of whom were women. After 1946 it was known as the Scranton Lace Companys Kingston mill. After being abandoned for decades, it was renovated in 2015, and as The Lace Mill now offers affordable housing for artists, The textile industry began to decline in the middle of the 20th century and relocated to the South. These factories use advanced technology, including the latest and most productive looms. The old factories in the Northeast could no longer compete. As in Kingston, many surviving factory buildings have now been converted into work / living spaces through adaptive reuse. To view sample pages and support information for this 450-page book containing 850 images to be released in December 2021, please visit: HudsonValleyHistoryAndArt.com. Discover other articles in this series.

