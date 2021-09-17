Catwalks return to London Hybrid Fashion Week





LONDON, September 17 (Reuters) – A hybrid London Fashion Week kicked off on Friday, with a mix of digital presentations and the event’s first in-person shows in a year. International press and shoppers were back to watch the catwalk presentations, including a debut show by menswear designer and choreographer Saul Nash. “It’s really great to be back,” Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council (BFC), told Reuters. “We are delighted to see these key media and retailers helping to boost UK business.” The program includes 79 physical events – including shows, meetings and presentations – and 82 digital productions. Only a handful of designers held in-person shows last September. At in-person events, “we will ask for proof of vaccination, we will encourage everyone to get tested every morning,” Rush said. “And if people haven’t been vaccinated, then the morning tests will also be absolutely mandatory. Backstage is much stricter… and we will encourage people to wear masks.” This season, the BFC has partnered with the short video platform TikTok to host its NEWGEN program for emerging designers. Saul Nash dressed the models in casual loungewear, including shiny or printed tracksuits and matching polo shirts and shorts. Known for her feminine designs, Alice Temperley was inspired by Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile” mystery for her spring / summer 2022 collection. In a pre-recorded video, the models wore floral, leaf and zebra print dresses, plaid pantsuits and safari-inspired denim jumpsuits. For evening wear, there were silky green and sparkly black dresses. On Thursday evening, sustainable designer Tammam gave a nod to nature with a colorful ‘Flight’ themed collection. Some of the garments featured the blue and red heated stripe graphic, depicting climate change data, produced by climatologist Ed Hawkins. Stripes, which show the annual global average temperature changes since 1850, have appeared on dresses, asymmetrical skirts, and inside a cape. London Fashion Week runs until Tuesday. Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; additional reporting by Ben Makori; Editing by Andrew Heavens Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

