New York & Company launches its first line of men’s clothing

Let’s go back to the late 90s for a moment, okay? Millennials may have fond memories – or perhaps less so – of dragging their feet in the local mall while their moms shopping for her chic, casual work clothes and what is now known as name of “mom jeans”. If this sounds familiar to you, it was probably also one of the last times the brand New York and company crossed your mind.
Well it’s a new world laurel, because not only are malls more and more becoming a relic of the past, but the once-all-women fashion retailer has now released a menswear line for the very first time! And we have to say the collection looks pretty darn stylish with its laid back, cool vibe that suits the city perfectly (no matter where you actually live).
New York & Company’s men’s collection is full of your everyday essentials – like t-shirts, button-down collars and jeans – in stylishly on-trend fits and colors. Then they have everything from polo shirts and sweaters to hoodies and soft fleece joggers, so you can add a little more flair to your work days, then relax in style on the weekends. . Plus, there’s even a selection of beautiful jackets to help make this fall your hottest yet, and a variety of bags and backpacks so you can look like the ultimate trendsetter when carrying your stuff.
Crafted from quality fabrics, each piece is engineered to deliver a crisp, long-lasting fit so you can feel both comfortable and confident every day. And did we mention that the whole collection is super affordable? The price is so great, you’ll be tempted to replenish your entire wardrobe with these easy-to-wear styles that give off an effortless cool vibe.
But no need to take our word for it! To show you what we mean, we’ve selected some of our favorite pieces from the New York & Company men’s collection to inspire your next closet upgrade. (And, for what it’s worth, we just know these styles would be totally mom-approved.)
Perfect Colorblock V-Neck T-Shirt for Men
This wardrobe staple is modernized with a chic V-neck and eye-catching two-tone design in contrasting hues. The fitted t-shirt has just a touch of spandex in its fabric blend for added comfort, and it will go just as well with jeans or shorts as it does with chinos.
Men’s Long Sleeve Henley Perfect T-Shirt
When the weather cools down a bit, you’ll probably turn to longer-sleeve styles, and this button-down collar works great thanks to its classic design and versatile style appeal. Add jeans and boots, and layer on a cool jacket and you’ll have the perfect look for a casual night out with friends.
Short-sleeved polo shirt with contrasting seams for men
With its pointed collar and contrasting piping, business casual has never looked so good (or has never been so easy to style) as this trendy polo shirt with a pair of dark denim, or coordinated with chinos and trousers. chukkas.
Men’s Cable Knit Pullover Sweater
Cool, chilly fall days call for clothing that’s comfy and stylish enough – all at the same time – and this cable-knit crew-neck sweater hits the mark. It’s a classic style that can be dressed up or down, but in any case, its slim fit guarantees you a neat look at all times.
Super stretch skinny jeans for men – Light wash
Sure to become your next favorite pair of denim, these mid-rise jeans feature a skinny leg and hyper stretch fabric to deliver ultimate comfort combined with crisp, on-trend style. (Not to mention, the classic medium blue wash will pair well with anything in your wardrobe.)
Relaxed Fit Hyper Stretch Jeans for Men – Black Wash
If you prefer your jeans to have a more relaxed fit, this super-comfy pair of denim is an effortless, go-anywhere basic in a distressed black wash. And, with a mid-rise waist, straight leg, and a premium hyper-stretch fabric blend, they look as good as they feel.
Men’s everyday shorts
Summer is fading, but we’re not ready to say goodbye to hot style just yet. Give your casual outfits a boost with these straight leg midi shorts featuring a comfortable and classic design – and several neutral colors to match your entire wardrobe.
Men’s Soft Fleece Hoodie
Is there anything more comfortable – or easier to wear – than a hoodie? We don’t think so, and this soft fleece number is certainly no exception. It’s available in a few neutral colors, but we love that pop of bright red to add extra style whether you’re lounging around the house or going for a run.
Soft Fleece Pants for Men
The loungewear you know and love gets a sophisticated upgrade in these tapered leg jogging pants with cuffed ankles, front pockets and a drawstring waist for the perfect fit. Not only are they beautiful, but their soft fleece composition is also amazing.
Men’s faux leather biker jacket
Layer up style this fall with this versatile biker jacket featuring a cool zipper and contrast stripe details. Paired with a simple t-shirt, jeans and boots, it completes an effortless classic look with just the right amount of edge.
See the complete collection for men on NYandCompany.com.
