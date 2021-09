Want to dress like James Bond? Now you can

After multiple delays, the highly anticipated No time to die is set to hit theaters worldwide on September 30, 2021. The 25th film in the James Bond series will see Daniel Craig reprise his role from 007 for the last time. And while we look forward to his showdown with Bond’s latest villain, Rami Malek, we also can’t wait to see what Craig pulls out of the bag. While in the trailers we can see he’s going to slip into some N Peal fight pants and yet another cream linen suit, the guys at British brand Connolly have revealed he’s going to be in some, too. of their clothes. Notably, Craig will be wearing a navy blue linen blend Giubbino jacket and an oatmeal linen shirt. The best ? These two items are part of a limited edition capsule collection, which you can purchase yourself. Following these two pieces, Connolly looked at Bond’s association with the Aston Martin DB5, which was driven by Sean Connery in the movies. The golden finger and Thunder clap. Connolly himself has a long-standing relationship with the automotive brand, having outfitted the first Martin with his own soft leather. The rest of the limited collection includes a bespoke black car vest in navy and graphite wool with an original Connolly Vaumol gray leather zipper pull, which features a signature Connollys metal bolt rivet. Elsewhere, you can pick up a selection of leather goods inspired by the iconic Silver Birch finish of the original DB5s and the gray Vaulmol upholstery. A key ring, passport holder, credit card holder, folded card holder, circuit pouch and pair of Connolly signed driving glasses make up the rest of the delivery. Available today on connolly.com, die-hard Bond fans will want to participate. See below for our favorite pieces. 490. connollyengland.com 330. connollyengland.com Now read From Craig to Connery: Best Dressed James Bond Actors in 007 History The six best dressed Bond villains, from Dr No to Goldfinger Six Style Lessons You Can Learn From Daniel Craig

