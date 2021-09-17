Pueblo Central CATique allows girls to buy new dresses at low prices





With just a $ 10 donation, students can get a dress, shoes, and other accessories for any formal occasion from the Pueblo Central High School CATic. A combination of the words “wildcat” and “shop,” CATic is open to all students in Pueblo 60 School District and Pueblo County 70 School District. What would become CATic began with Kelly’s donation. Zerfas-Roth, teacher at Central Educational Support Services. some dresses. “The idea behind CATique is to give girls the opportunity to have a really nice, sometimes new, ball gown or winter sports dress at minimal cost,” said Shirley Arriaga, director of CATique and advocate for the central community. “We have jewelry donations and also shoe donations.” Following:A parent and educator from Pueblo West will run for the Pueblo D70 board seat Although it was closed last year due to the pandemic, the CATic is back for 2021. It is located on the fourth floor of Central High School, 216 E. Orman Ave. The CATique is open Monday to Thursday from 3.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. pm Special appointments can also be made with a call in advance. “Unfortunately last year we weren’t able to use it, but I can tell you that we are making up for it this year,” said Arriaga. “We have quite a few girls taking advantage of it … It’s open to anyone who may need it. I know when eighths have their continuum at the end of the school year, they come in and use our too. CATic. “ The story continues below This year, CATic is run with the help of student volunteers from the Central Girls Cabinet and the Key Club. Student volunteers spend hours organizing items at CATique for presentation after school and occasionally during the school day if needed, Arriaga said. “All of the dresses we have for sale have been donated and a lot of them are new,” Arriaga said. “Some have only been used once so they are in great condition. We also make sure that they are clean and if there are any wrinkles they have a steamer there for us. can steam them. “We have things for the boys. Not a lot, but we have items for the boys; pants, shirts, ties, suits, but men’s clothing is minimal. To make an appointment to visit the CATic or to make a donation, you can reach Central High School at 549-7300. “The reunion is this week for us and Centennial, next week for the South and the East,” Arriaga said. “We’ve had a few girls from East and Centennial… so the news is spreading… It’s an interesting thing we’re doing and I hope a lot of the girls will enjoy it.” Following:Pueblo County graduate Chris DeLuca seeks spot on D70 board Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be contacted by email at [email protected]

