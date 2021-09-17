The 7 best exercise dresses for the woman in your life

Note: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

You wouldn’t imagine it: women everywhere wear dresses when exercising. Functional sportswear has become ubiquitous over the past couple of years, and I guess almost every woman in your life has or wants one.

The workout dress is a seemingly simple design: an A-line dress (similar to the popular pull-on dress) made from a lightweight, stretchy spandex / nylon fabric that often includes built-in biker shorts. The style is praised for its comfort and versatility (you can work out, go to the farmer’s market, and in some cases even dine there.) Not to mention that everyone looks great in the figure.

The current craze dates back to 2018, when Outdoor Voices released their now famous and often copied Exercise Dress. Now brands like Reformation, Girlfriend Collective, Abercrombie & Fitch, and current TikTok favorite Halara are selling their own versions with great success. The dominance of style in athleisure is also a likely product of the WFH era of the past year and a half, which sees us wearing understated loungewear 24/7.

I’m telling you all of this because, as a woman who owns a few sports dresses herself, the stretchy short dress is one of my favorite styles to wear, period. Whether I’m sweating in it or just need something quick to put on in the morning on the way to Starbucks, my workout dresses are reliable, practical, and stylish. And that’s why I think sportswear is one of the best, most thoughtful gifts you can give the woman in your life. Below is a list of handpicked workout dresses from a range of brands, all featuring fun colors, a sleek look, and unmatched comfort.

Outside voice

Voices Outdoor Exercise Dress

You’re looking at the workout dress that started a thousand workout dresses: the Outdoor Voices exercise dress. The first workout dress I have ever owned, it has been with me so much: exercising, traveling, going to the bodega. It is more than comfortable, super cute and has adjustable shoulder straps, as well as two practical pockets in the built-in shorts.

Reformation

Bella Ecomove Active Reformation Dress

Reformation accessories to make a sports dress in which you can 100% go to dinner. The brand’s Bella Ecomove Active Dress, a sports mini dress with a fitted bodice and relaxed skirt, pairs perfectly with her bodycon, dreamy dresses almost all of us (including Taylor Swift) go crazy for. The deep V-neckline of the dress adds extra breathability (and a touch of sex appeal) while the chunky knit stretch knit and built-in shorts make it suitable for sweating.

Nike

Nike Bliss Luxe Training Dress

Nike’s workout dress looks like a chic vintage shift dress but is designed for

and low performance thanks to a stretchy and lightweight outer layer that sits on a flexible and performance body.

Halara

Halara Everyday – 2-in-1 Activity Dress – Aspirant

Am I currently wearing this dress while typing this? Yes. After seeing a billion ads for this dress on TikTok, the social media marketing worked and I had to try it on. Halara, a Hong Kong-based sportswear brand that I didn’t know about until they bombarded my “For You” page, has a wide range of sportswear, including a wide selection of sportswear dresses. sport. I went with their best-selling 2-in-1 everyday activity dress and was pleasantly surprised. The spandex / nylon fabric is strong and smooth, the slightly flared skirt adds fun movement and unlike a lot of exercise dresses on the market, Halara comes with a built-in bra

Outside voice

Outdoor Voices One-Shoulder Dress

Another workout dress in my personal collection, OV’s latest workout dress, as you can see has one shoulder. Made with the brand’s sweat-wicking and quick-drying SuperForm fabric, the silhouette of the dress is undoubtedly unique, easily standing out among many imitators. Like the brand’s original, the one-shoulder dress is comfortable and builds confidence, except this time it includes a built-in bra (but no built-in shorts, if you like that.)

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress

This simple style from Abercrombie & Fitch is a more affordable alternative to the OV exercise dress. Available in a slew of flattering colors, the Traveler Mini Dress features a hidden cell phone pocket and adjustable straps.

Outside voice

Outdoor Voices Athena Dress