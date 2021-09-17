Fashion
The 7 best exercise dresses for the woman in your life
Note: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.
You wouldn’t imagine it: women everywhere wear dresses when exercising. Functional sportswear has become ubiquitous over the past couple of years, and I guess almost every woman in your life has or wants one.
The workout dress is a seemingly simple design: an A-line dress (similar to the popular pull-on dress) made from a lightweight, stretchy spandex / nylon fabric that often includes built-in biker shorts. The style is praised for its comfort and versatility (you can work out, go to the farmer’s market, and in some cases even dine there.) Not to mention that everyone looks great in the figure.
The current craze dates back to 2018, when Outdoor Voices released their now famous and often copied Exercise Dress. Now brands like Reformation, Girlfriend Collective, Abercrombie & Fitch, and current TikTok favorite Halara are selling their own versions with great success. The dominance of style in athleisure is also a likely product of the WFH era of the past year and a half, which sees us wearing understated loungewear 24/7.
I’m telling you all of this because, as a woman who owns a few sports dresses herself, the stretchy short dress is one of my favorite styles to wear, period. Whether I’m sweating in it or just need something quick to put on in the morning on the way to Starbucks, my workout dresses are reliable, practical, and stylish. And that’s why I think sportswear is one of the best, most thoughtful gifts you can give the woman in your life. Below is a list of handpicked workout dresses from a range of brands, all featuring fun colors, a sleek look, and unmatched comfort.
Voices Outdoor Exercise Dress
You’re looking at the workout dress that started a thousand workout dresses: the Outdoor Voices exercise dress. The first workout dress I have ever owned, it has been with me so much: exercising, traveling, going to the bodega. It is more than comfortable, super cute and has adjustable shoulder straps, as well as two practical pockets in the built-in shorts.
Bella Ecomove Active Reformation Dress
Reformation accessories to make a sports dress in which you can 100% go to dinner. The brand’s Bella Ecomove Active Dress, a sports mini dress with a fitted bodice and relaxed skirt, pairs perfectly with her bodycon, dreamy dresses almost all of us (including Taylor Swift) go crazy for. The deep V-neckline of the dress adds extra breathability (and a touch of sex appeal) while the chunky knit stretch knit and built-in shorts make it suitable for sweating.
Nike Bliss Luxe Training Dress
Nike’s workout dress looks like a chic vintage shift dress but is designed for
and low performance thanks to a stretchy and lightweight outer layer that sits on a flexible and performance body.
Halara Everyday – 2-in-1 Activity Dress – Aspirant
Am I currently wearing this dress while typing this? Yes. After seeing a billion ads for this dress on TikTok, the social media marketing worked and I had to try it on. Halara, a Hong Kong-based sportswear brand that I didn’t know about until they bombarded my “For You” page, has a wide range of sportswear, including a wide selection of sportswear dresses. sport. I went with their best-selling 2-in-1 everyday activity dress and was pleasantly surprised. The spandex / nylon fabric is strong and smooth, the slightly flared skirt adds fun movement and unlike a lot of exercise dresses on the market, Halara comes with a built-in bra
Outdoor Voices One-Shoulder Dress
Another workout dress in my personal collection, OV’s latest workout dress, as you can see has one shoulder. Made with the brand’s sweat-wicking and quick-drying SuperForm fabric, the silhouette of the dress is undoubtedly unique, easily standing out among many imitators. Like the brand’s original, the one-shoulder dress is comfortable and builds confidence, except this time it includes a built-in bra (but no built-in shorts, if you like that.)
Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress
This simple style from Abercrombie & Fitch is a more affordable alternative to the OV exercise dress. Available in a slew of flattering colors, the Traveler Mini Dress features a hidden cell phone pocket and adjustable straps.
Outdoor Voices Athena Dress
To complete the list with, yes, another Outdoor Voices offering (because, duh.) The brand’s Athena dress quickly became a fan favorite when it launched last March. Most likely because the light, unlined dress is made with sculpting textured compression, making it a well-fitting and sporty garment.
Sources
2/ https://www.insidehook.com/article/style/best-exercise-dresses-gift-woman-your-life
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]