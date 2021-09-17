Rita Ora flaunts her abs and arms in a cutout dress in new IG pics

Rita Ora is fresh out of the amazing that was the Met Gala, and she’s still staying in New York for a while. To celebrate her last night on the Big Apple, Rita posted a few photos on Instagram of herself wearing a really cool knit dress.

“Last dinner in New York, I love you. C u l8ta .. ”, she wrote in the caption. In the photos, the “Let You Love Me” singer wears a cream knit dress with cutouts that show off her seriously toned biceps and stomach. It’s basically an arm and abs moment here.

People lost it in the comments. “There’s no way this woman is real… I’m just dreaming at this point 😢❤️” one wrote. “You are gorgeous,” said another.

Rita, 30, does everything she can to look her best. She said before Form that she started exercising “to feel better … and I think it’s important for women to know that”.

OK, so what exactly is she doing to get that amazing tone? Rita said Form that she tries to train one to two hours a day, doing things like cardio and circuit training with weights, in addition to cardio. Leg day is important to her – she’ll be doing a lot of squats and sled pushes when it’s time to go.

She also knows that it may take a little while to see results, and Rita is okay with that. “You don’t have to fight as long as you get the workouts you need,” she said. Form. “I used to push myself until I felt sick. But I approach it differently now. I like to train. And I like the consequences, this feeling of contentment.

Naturally, Rita has a healthy diet. She said Form that she usually has two hard-boiled eggs, asparagus and half a cup of muesli with almond milk for breakfast. Lunch will usually consist of chicken or fish with vegetables, followed by fish with vegetables and half a potato for dinner. She also usually swears bread and sugar.

But Rita does not deprive herself. She said before Cosmopolitan United Kingdom that she just takes care of her portions. “I watch what I eat but I cut my portions in half,” she said. “So if I want a burger, I’m going to cut it in half and eat half of it. Either that or I’ll take the bread out and only eat the burger. Or if I want fries, then I won’t have any. burger go with them. “

FWIW: Rita is also very good for her body. “You have to accept to love your body,” she previously said. Cosmopolitan. “Stand naked in front of the mirror and say, ‘I’m f — sexy king. “This is where it starts.”

