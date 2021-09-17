Emily Ratajkowski & Vera Wang Peel Layers Off Her Met Dress





Vera Wang can’t say enough good things about Emily Ratajkowski, who attended the Met Gala in the stunning red designer evening gown with a plunging neckline. She even had a few words of wisdom on the set. It was really about how Emily felt, what she wanted to look like. A woman is never more beautiful or seductive than when she is comfortable, Wang said, later adding: What I love most about this look is that although it is sultry, it There is an ease for her, a relaxation and a freedom. I don’t know if it came from having a child, or being married and happy, or where your career is going, but I just felt that very natural ease and movement. Ratajkowski reflected on his next step in life while preparing for the gala. Childbirth has definitely changed my appreciation of my body and being pregnant, she says. And as a model, you’re so used to being looked at and dressed. Having my body to bring the world to life and make life grow has changed my perspective on everything. Throughout the prep process, there were a few last minute adjustments. Namely, flowers that were added by hand to Wang’s creation. Ratajkowski generally enjoys doing makeup, but for the Met, she went with a makeup artist before stepping onto the red carpet. As Wang would say, this is only the beginning of the process: once the dress is finished, you might think: That’s it. Had finished. But this is only the start of the journey. Director: Alexandra Gavillet

DP: Emmanuella Zachariou

Publisher: William Gallegos

Supervising producer: Jordin Rocchi

Producer, on set: Maya Solo

AC: Sarah Penson

Audio: Michael Guggino

Location: The Caryle, a Rosewood Hotel

Vice-President, Digital Video Programming and Development: Robert Semmer

Entertainment Director, Vogue: Sergio Kletnoy

Content Director: Tara Homeri

Showrunner: Lila Benaïssa

Production manager: Emily Yates

Post-production manager: Marco Glinbizzi

Production coordinator: Kit Fogarty

Title Art By Erin Knutson Studio

Modeling by Philip Vanderhyden Photo: Getty Images Rihanna in Balenciaga Couture, Maria Tash, Thelma West and BVLGARI and A $ AP Rocky jewelry in ERL

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/behind-the-red-carpet-with-emily-ratajkowski The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos