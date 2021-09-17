Fashion designer Keller’s dress is the star of the show on Americas Got Talent

Bee J Stanley’s upstart business boomed this week, when one of the dresses she designed was worn by a competitor on NBC. America has talent.

The mother of four Keller, who owns Baby Blutterfly Shop, was elated when 9-year-old opera singer Victory Brinker wore her dress to the finals on Tuesday night.

Stanley, who makes vintage-inspired dresses by hand, custom dresses and wings for girls, reached out to Brinkers’ mother on Instagram, hoping her daughter might be interested in wearing one of her designs in the store. ’emission.

Soon the EIGHT The wardrobe department reached out to Stanley to see if she could send dresses to Los Angeles, where the longtime million dollar talent show is taking place.

They chose six dresses and said: Would you be able to put them through the night? Stanley said.

But the designer was still not 100% sure that Brinker would wear any of her dresses until the singer appeared live.

But there she was, wearing Stanley’s personalized creation with pink and purple rainbow beads and sequins. Several layers of bridal tulle and crinoline as well as a braid of horsehair completed the elaborate gown that won the judges’ vote.

When Sofia Vergara said: You picked the perfect dress today, I love it! I literally screamed like Heidi Klum and then started to cry. It was so unreal, Stanley said.

Prices for Stanley dresses range from its Timeless Vintage collection (starting at around $ 100) to its Luxe Couture line ($ 925). She said a dress can take 20 to 40 hours of work and everything is done by hand.

While Stanley has a few outside contractors and gets help from his stepmother who makes the petticoats, she has her hands on every model.

Brinker didn’t make it to the first five acts, but her appearance helped raise the profile of the designers, and for that, Stanley says she’s grateful.

She may not have won EIGHT, but she won my heart, Stanley said.