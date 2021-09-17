Kenzo Appoints Biden Artistic Director Fills Commercial Positions

Brands

Hollander Sleep & Decor

Hollander Sleep & Décor, a North American supplier of bedding, bathroom and home decor, has added four new members to its management team to support its growth.

Michael Wandera joined as Chief Information Officer (CIO), Dave Laverty as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Amy Price as Chief Commercial Officer and Dave Bushland as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Wandera is responsible for supporting Hollander’s acquisition and integration strategies and driving innovation and efficiency using technology. Prior to Hollander, he was Vice President and CIO of The Topps Company, Senior Vice President (SVP) and CIO of Fortunoff, and Vice President of IT at Breuners Home Furnishing Corporation.

Laverty oversees all supply chain, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and logistics operations at Hollander Sleep & Decor. He started his career at Revlon, then joined the Callaway Golf Company and transformed operations at Nixon as Director of Operations and Blinds to Go as COO.

Price will lead all sales, merchandising and marketing functions at Hollander. Previously, she held senior positions at Tommy Hilfiger, Polo, Liz Claiborne, Rafaella Apparel Group, The Jones Group and most recently as SVP and Managing Director of Delta Galil.

Bushland will lead the entire finance function at Hollander, including operations control, strategic planning, accounts receivable, compliance, accounts receivable and contracts. Most recently he worked with NGB Home as Executive Vice President, CFO / COO in sponsorship with private equity group Sycamore Partners.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Hollander designs, manufactures and markets utility bedding products, covers, home decor products and shower curtains that it sells to various retailers, distributors and hotels. Hollander is the leading supplier of pillows and mattress toppers in North America under owned and licensed brands that include Beautyrest, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Chaps, Great Sleep, Healthy Home, I AM, Live Comfortably, Pacific Coast Feather, Renova, Protect-A-Bed and Restful Nights and one of the leading manufacturers of shower covers and curtains under the SureFit and Hookless own brands.

Kenzo

Sidney Toledano, CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, announced the appointment of Nigo as artistic director of Kenzo, effective September 20.

Nigo launched its first independent clothing brand in Tokyo in 1993 and continued to change the landscape of global street culture. Working simultaneously in the worlds of fashion and music, with a keen sensitivity to detail and through frequent collaborations with some of the world’s best-known companies and designers, he has innovated new ways for fashion to connect. to its audience.

In 2020, he produced a highly appreciated capsule collection with Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton.

Graalé

GOAT Group COO, Yunah Lee, will be appointed to Grailed’s board of directors following her company’s $ 60 million investment in the community market for men’s luxury, streetwear, sneakers and vintage fashion.

Retail

Custom brands

Tailored Brands Inc. has appointed Scott Vifquain as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Vifquain will sit on Tailored Brands’ executive committee and will be responsible for accelerating the company’s technology strategy. He most recently served as senior vice president of technology at Kohl’s Inc., where he played a pivotal role in a strategic transformation to accelerate the company’s digital culture and increase its return on technology.

Tailored Brands is an omnichannel specialty retailer of men’s clothing, including suits, formal wear and a wide selection of business casual offerings. Its brands include Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores Clothing and K&G Fashion Superstore.

Shoe carnival

Shoe Carnival Inc. has appointed Diane Randolph to its board of directors.

Following the appointment of Randolph, the board of directors will be composed of seven directors and five are independent. From 2014 to 2020, Randolph served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) of U.S. beauty retailer Ulta Beauty Inc. Prior to that, Diane served as CIO of Reitmans (Canada) Limited, a Canadian retailer. of specialized clothing, from 2008 to 2014..

Shoe Carnival is one of the nation’s largest family-friendly shoe retailers, offering a wide assortment of dress, casual and athletic shoes for men, women and children, with a focus on national brands. The company operates 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at shoecarnival.com. Its headquarters are in Evansville, Indiana.

To exchange

USTR

President Biden has announced his intention to appoint Elaine Trevino as Chief Agriculture Negotiator in the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

Trevino is President of the Almond Alliance of California (AAC), a membership trade association that advocates for regulatory and legislative issues in the areas of international trade, food safety, water quality and availability. , crop protection, air quality, worker safety, supply chain and food quality.

USTR Katherine Tai said Trevino understands tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade and the importance of maintaining strong trade agreements and America’s global positioning. She was assistant secretary in the California Department of Food and Agriculture for governments. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gray Davis. She was responsible for overseeing international export and trade programs, funding specialty crop block grants, division of marketing services, plant health and pest prevention, and network of fairs. from county to state.

Trevino currently serves on the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Commerce Department

Maria Lago was appointed by President Biden as Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade at the Department of Commerce.

Lago is director of the New York City Planning Department and Chairman of the Planning Commission. Lago previously served in the Obama administration as the US Department of the Treasury’s Assistant Secretary for International Markets and Development. In this capacity, she oversaw the US government’s overseas development activities with the World Bank and regional counterparts. In addition, she led the Treasury portfolio on regulation of international financial services, climate finance, trade in financial services and technical assistance to developing countries on public finance management.

During her public service career, Lago headed the Office of International Affairs of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, was President and CEO of NYS Empire State Development, and was Director of Economic Development for Boston.

Federal Trade Commission

President Biden has appointed Alvaro Bedoya commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission.

Bedoya is the founding director of the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law, where he is a visiting professor of law. Previously, Bedoya served as the first chief counsel of the U.S. Senate Judicial Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law when the subcommittee was formed in 2011.

UNCTAD

Costa Rican economist Rebeca Grynspan has taken up her new role as Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for a four-year term.

Grynspan, the first woman to hold the post of Secretary-General of UNCTAD, was appointed for the post by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and approved by the General Assembly in June.

Previously, she was Ibero-American General Secretary. She is also a former UN Under-Secretary-General and Associate Administrator of the United Nations Development Program, and a former Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean for the organization.

Before joining the UN, she was Vice-President of Costa Rica from 1994 to 1998. She was also Minister of Housing, Minister Coordinator of Economic and Social Affairs and Deputy Minister of Finance.

Logistics

Pay freight

PayCargo has appointed Christian Dornhaus Managing Director for Europe, Middle East, India and Asia (EMEIA) as the freight payment platform continues its rapid global growth.

Dorhaus brings more than two decades of experience in the logistics and freight industries, most recently as Vice President of Sales for Europe at UPS Company Coyote, as well as having held senior positions at FedEx, Panalpina, Bolloré and Dachser.

Dornhaus will be based in Madrid, Spain, from where he will lead a team dedicated to delivering PayCargo solutions in EMEIA.

In June, PayCargo announced a $ 125 million Series B investment by global venture and private equity firm Insight Partners, which is being used to fuel the expansion of EMEIA, as well as tools and digital payment services for users of the platform. The Series B investment came nine months after a $ 35 million Series A investment also by Insight Partners.