Detroit walks the runway at New York Fashion Week S / S 2022

Various Detroit-native designers, brands, publishers and creatives walked the runway for New York Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2022.

Detroit-based designers such as Kevan Hall, Anna Sui, and Indie Fashion showcased their collections in different locations across New York City from September 7-12.

Halls Spring 2022 Collection, Brush strokes, gave a modern twist to the Parisian culture of the 1930s. Throughout each piece, brushstrokes can be seen with hand paint or woven textures.

He uses bright and pastel colors for each piece and references his inspirations such as Christian Berard, Alberto Giacometti and Jean-Michel Frank.

Fashion Stock

Coco Mitchell.

Fashion icons such as Teri Agins, Byron Lars, Sheila Gray, Sergio Hudson, Miss Earth 2020, Epperson and more attended the fashion show. Longtime model Coco Mitchell has also walked the runway in some of Halls’ rooms.

Before creating your own line, Kevan Room contributed to fashion by working as Creative Director of Halstons, collaborating with Kimora Lee Simmons, being featured on Americas Next Top Model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and has won numerous awards for his designs.

Hall also founded the Novus Forum, an international collective trade show, and the Black Design Collective, a non-profit organization to create scholarships, training, mentorship and resources for young designers.

Anna suispring 2022 collection, Another day in paradise, consists of neon and fluorescent colors, tropical prints and textures including real birds of paradise and hibiscus.

The unique and colorful collection includes pieces such as spandex, diving shirts, hats, gingham socks, sandals, shirts, dresses, crochet swimsuits, skirts and more.

The collection also included the Paradise Cocktail, a colorful drink presented in the fashion show in partnership with Liqueur Saint-Germain.

Click to enlarge





Gerardo Somoza

Chloe Chaiyoon Oh and Lara Seibee Park.

Sui is a second generation Chinese-American who was born in Detroit and began her fashion career at Parsons School of Design in New York City. She started working with sportswear brands such as Charlies Girls, Glenora, and Bobbie Brooks.

She started making clothes with little money in her New York apartment. In the late 1980s, it was recognized by famous designers and secured a place in the clothing district. Sui became known for having presented his collections in a unique way, like Thierry Mugler and Jean Paul Gaultier.

In 1992 and 1993, Sui opened its first stores in New York and Los Angeles. Many celebrities have appeared in its parades such as Mick Jagger and Dave Navarro. Over the past 20 years, she has also collaborated with dozens of brands and designers including Dark Horse Comics, Anthropologie, eBay, Victorias Secret, Starbucks, Ford, Barbie and Jack White’s Third Man Records, designing employee uniforms for her. case. stores.

Click to enlarge





Gerardo Somoza

Adut Akech Bior.

Independent fashion network created in Detroit Indie mode held their fashion show at the New Yorker Hotel on September 12.

Indie Fashion is a large, national and inclusive network of independent brand designers that includes models of all races, genders, sizes and ages.

The show featured dozens of independent designers and brands from across the country, such as Jeanie Madsen Design, A&A HERWAY, Chennell Moore, Denim by Jente, STACI TU, and more.

Alexzander Reynolds, a native of Detroit and a resident of Los Angeles, hosted the independent fashion show.

The Indie Fashion Show creates a platform for independent models, designers, creatives and famous industry veterans, Reynolds said. It is an equal opportunity platform that includes all genders, sizes, ethnicities, social class, popularity, geography, and experience.

Reynolds, the Indie Fashion brand ambassador, says the independent fashion show is important because these opportunities are often not delivered in an authentic way and are not inclusive.

LisaRaye McCoy, actress, humanitarian, entrepreneur and director, also made a catwalk appearance at the Indie Fashion Show.

In addition to Detroit brands and designers attending NYFW, Detroit writers and editors also attended the fashion shows.

Click to enlarge





Marcus Room

Independent fashion at NYFW.

Devine Blacksher, fashion editor at New York magazine, attended several fashion shows as a media. She has attended shows such as Collina Strada and Tombogo.

The high energy and the vibrations were right there for me, says Blacksher.

The University of Michigan alumnus said it was nice to relive the shows in real life.

Running from downtown to the upscale neighborhoods for a show was a fucking thrill, says Blacksher. Spending $ 130 on a pedicab with friends and then enjoying iced hot chocolate at the Batsheva presentation is a memory that will stay etched in my head forever.

Blacksher writes and edits on all fashion, culture, beauty, music, advice and more.

All in all, this NYFW made me realize that I had grown so much in the fashion industry and it made me realize what I love most about working in the industry: the chaos and talented human beings.

