Jordyn Woodss Must-have Burnt Orange Dress and Fishnet Sandals Perfect Fall Trends
Jordyn Woods gives a fun lesson in color theory with her latest look.
The model prepared for fall in chic tones for the season. For the outfit, Woods wore a burnt orange-colored dress that incorporated a button-down aesthetic and long sleeves. She accessorized the set with a contrasting yellow snakeskin print clutch.
More New Shoes
When it comes to shoes, Woods donned a pair of the ever popular Bottega Veneta Stretch sandals that feature mesh fabric on the toes and an ankle strap. The silhouette of the shoe graced the feet of celebrities like Rihanna and Nicki Minaj. The shoe Woods wore is available for $ 930 at bottegaveneta.com.
Woods’ personal aesthetic is to wear clothes that are bold, edgy and contemporary. Photos of her wearing bodycon dresses, halter tops, bikinis and printed and textured ensembles are riddled with in her Instagram feed. His shoe styles are on trend, with brands like Bottega Veneta, Rick owens, Chanel, Dior and Nike putting on her feet.
When it comes to the fashion industry, she has taken part in catwalks for Christian Siriano and Chromat, while also participating in campaigns for brands like Good American, Express and Yeezy. Woods started his own fashion business in 2018 that included size-inclusive sportswear called Secndnture. Some of his other projects include collections co-designed with brands like Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing. Also, she collaborated with the Kylie Cosmetics makeup line in 2018.
Slip on a pair of brightly colored sandals and add a touch of color to your looks, inspired by Jordyn Woods.
Saks Fifth Avenue
To buy: Alexander McQueen punk studded leather ankle strap sandals, $ 950.
Farfetch
To buy: Bottega Veneta chain link sandals, $ 930.
DSW
To buy: Jody Sandal Laundry CL, $ 50.
Click on the gallery to find out more stars who love their Bottega Veneta shoes.
Launch gallery: Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Culpo and more stars in Bottega Veneta shoes
