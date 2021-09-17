American Dream unveils the avenue





Sep 17, 2021 The American Dream shopping and entertainment complex in Meadowlands opened The Avenue. Anchored by Saks Fifth Avenue, the luxury retailer’s only location in New Jersey, the 300,000-square-foot retail area features an organized collection of world-class brands and has the premier location northeast of Carpaccio, a favorite fine dining establishment in Bal Harbor. There are few moments that make me as proud as showing The Avenue to American Dream, said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream. Adding luxury boutiques from top fashion brands to our world-class attractions and contemporary retail has solidified American Dream as a destination not seen anywhere else. The portfolio of upscale boutiques and restaurants housed in The Avenue at American Dream include: Saks Fifth Avenue: Saks New Jersey at American Dream offers an assortment of clothing for women and men in all categories, with an emphasis on menswear and luxury handbags, shoes and accessories. The 110,000-square-foot, two-level retail destination features Saks’ renowned styling and shopping offering, the Fifth Avenue Club, personalized skin and beauty consultations, and same-day delivery. Carpaccio: Carpaccio at American Dream offers a classic yet modern approach to Italian cuisine that fuses the fine cuisine of the famous Bal Harbor restaurant with fresh, local ingredients. Directed by executive chef Gaetano Ascione, the menu offers traditional recipes revisited in a contemporary style where culinary techniques and simplicity of ingredients merge to make the dishes pleasant at the table. The restaurant has a contemporary-chic 114-seat dining room, an elegant 24-seat bar and a 67-seat interior patio, elegantly landscaped under a large trellis garden. Dolce & Gabbana: Showcasing marble with golden veins and glossy damask walls, American Dream’s new boutique also features velor rugs in golden tones and Canaletto walnut wood furniture complete the space, which is further enhanced. by the luminosity of the Italian marble Nuvolato Etrusco. The walls of the boutique are dressed in a precious Italian gold damask, alternating with mirrors and glass in a success of reflections and perspectives. The new Dolce & Gabbana boutique houses ready-to-wear collections, accessories for women, men and children. Herms: An independent family business, Herms is committed to maintaining the majority of its production in France through its 51 workshops and production sites and to developing its network of more than 300 stores in 45 countries. The group employs nearly 17,000 people worldwide, including nearly 10,600 in France, including more than 5,600 artisans. Created in 2008, the Herms Corporate Foundation supports projects in the fields of artistic creation, training and the transmission of know-how, biodiversity and environmental preservation. Johnny Was: a range of clothing and accessories designed in California and inspired by craftsmanship from around the world. Exquisite embroidery, luxury fabrics and effortless silhouettes that defy trends with a timeless sensibility. From unique kimono jackets and iconic scarves to exquisite leather accessories, the woman who wears Johnny Was is a free spirit in the truest sense of the word. Our brand embodies optimism through beauty, authenticity, comfort and artistic expression. Mulberry: The store design concept, designed by interior designer Faye Toogood, showcases the Mulberry lifestyle offering in a fresh and contemporary environment. Inspired by the pictorial qualities of British landscapes and strong but simple geometric shapes, the store’s design resembles a modern welcoming home with a hint of heritage. The bold design creates a tactile universe where the brand can be discovered. Additionally, American Dream is celebrating the opening with a fashion and art exhibit in The Avenue interiors, titled INTERSECTION: Art Meets Fashion. Through October 1, INTERSECTION: Art Meets Fashion features collections by American designers currently available for purchase through Saks Fifth Avenue. The exhibition is further enriched by an art collection, created by American artists and curated by Ree and Jason Willaford of Galleri Urbane in Marfa and Dallas, Texas. To access more business news, visitNJB News Now. Related Articles:

