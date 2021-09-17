Brooklyn Fashion Designer Dewry DuRoi Launches “CorDuRoi” and “HealthJox” at “The Fashion Week Experience” Show in Times Square





As the forerunner of this year’s New York Fashion Week, Founder / Executive Producer James corbettand executive producer DewryDuRoiBradford produced their annual “Fashion week experience”Live fashion show in Times Square, New York. This 7-hour showcase with LED screens and tents provided a platform for American designers to showcase their collections as well as artists to perform on stage. What made this year exceptionally epic is thatDewry DuRoi Bradfordlaunched 2 brands during the same season …CorDuRoiandHealth Jox. CorDuRoi is a Parisian-inspired collection of blazers, hoodies, sneakers, bags and jackets featuring images found in the Palace of Versailles paired with New York-inspired silhouettes. HealthJox is an Athleisure brand inspired by the sport of the 5 arrondissements. There is also a strong connection to the inner city youth, as Dewry DuRoi founded his501 (c) (3)–HealthJox Foundation, Inc.in July 2020. He then produced a series of health and sports events in Brooklyn calledHealthJox Summer Blocksand the2 day HealthJox Festivalat Brooklyn Bridge Park next to theUS Marines and The heads of deciduous trees. Playing live was a crowd pleaser Do the tracks,Cory gunz,The voice of Harlem, Jared SB, Triple J, LXXS, Lil lex and DJ Big Cal.The after party took place atJimmy’s NYClocated on 38th Street in the Fashion District.

