Can I still dress all in black?

Years ago, when I was just 20 and as a non-team racing cyclist, I started wearing black. I then started choosing black shirts, shoes, pants and jackets (the exceptions being pure white shirts with my suit and, once or twice at Christmas, a red tie). I like to wear black and have continued to do so. But a lot of people take my color choices as a statement of some kind, and I frequently get sarcastic or even mocking comments. Can I keep my personal style? Or should I change? Ron, Hancock, Vermont.

In art, where black was the first pigment used, black is an achromatic color with no dominant tint but containing all tints in equal measure. Historically, this has led to considering, in the decorative arts and, to some extent, in fashion, a neutral, such as white or beige, a tone serving as a base against which other colors can be displayed.

But over time, in culture, society, and politics, black clothing has become anything but regarded. Indeed, I can think of few colors in a closet that come with so many complicated associations and assumptions. So anyone who chooses to wear black because they think it will help them blend in with the background should really think again.

To consider:

In the Bible, black is associated with mourning and death. Christian monks adopted black robes as signs of humility. In the mid-14th century, the bubonic plague swept across Europe and Africa, permeating the color with fear. In pop culture, ninjas are often depicted dressed in black. Witches too. The maids too.

In the early 1800s, however, Beau Brummell has become an advocate for black evening wear for men. In 1926, Coco Chanel created the little black dress, combining black with the elegance of simplicity. In the 1960s, it became the color of choice for the Beatniks and the underground. Black was also used as a rebellion garment. See the Black Panthers and Hong Kong democracy protesters.