Fashion
Can I still dress all in black?
Years ago, when I was just 20 and as a non-team racing cyclist, I started wearing black. I then started choosing black shirts, shoes, pants and jackets (the exceptions being pure white shirts with my suit and, once or twice at Christmas, a red tie). I like to wear black and have continued to do so. But a lot of people take my color choices as a statement of some kind, and I frequently get sarcastic or even mocking comments. Can I keep my personal style? Or should I change? Ron, Hancock, Vermont.
In art, where black was the first pigment used, black is an achromatic color with no dominant tint but containing all tints in equal measure. Historically, this has led to considering, in the decorative arts and, to some extent, in fashion, a neutral, such as white or beige, a tone serving as a base against which other colors can be displayed.
But over time, in culture, society, and politics, black clothing has become anything but regarded. Indeed, I can think of few colors in a closet that come with so many complicated associations and assumptions. So anyone who chooses to wear black because they think it will help them blend in with the background should really think again.
To consider:
In the Bible, black is associated with mourning and death. Christian monks adopted black robes as signs of humility. In the mid-14th century, the bubonic plague swept across Europe and Africa, permeating the color with fear. In pop culture, ninjas are often depicted dressed in black. Witches too. The maids too.
In the early 1800s, however, Beau Brummell has become an advocate for black evening wear for men. In 1926, Coco Chanel created the little black dress, combining black with the elegance of simplicity. In the 1960s, it became the color of choice for the Beatniks and the underground. Black was also used as a rebellion garment. See the Black Panthers and Hong Kong democracy protesters.
In 1971, Johnny Cash, aka the man in black, explained his choice of clothes in song: We doin mighty well, I guess, in our blazing cars and fancy clothes / But that’s how we remembered those who are held up, before there should be a man in black.
And in 2018, Times Up asked everyone who attended the Golden Globes to wear black to show solidarity with victims of sexual harassment in Hollywood.
Black is also, of course, the favorite color of many in the fashion industry, the same ones that keep declaring red, purple or neon as the latest trend. At the Monday Met Gala, Kim Kardashian wore a black Balenciaga lower body and a mini dress with a train, which drew comparisons with a black hole and raised eyebrows, given the current situation of women in afghanistan.
All this explains why the color of your choice can provoke strong reactions. That doesn’t mean you have to give it up, of course. There’s a reason black has been so popular for so long, and if anyone thinks it’s going to go away, I have a bridge to sell you. But it does mean understanding the different layers involved and what can actually be going on in the viewer’s mind.
Your style questions, answers
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion readers question, which you can send her anytime via E-mail Where Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/17/fashion/can-i-still-dress-all-in-black.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]