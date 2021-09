StyleWeekOC inaugurates 10 new retailers at Fashion Island

As the 10th anniversary of Fashion Islands’ signature event, StyleWeekOC, kicks off today, coastal California’s favorite destination for style exploration is launching 10 exciting new brands soon to open exclusively on Fashion Island. These new retailers include: ALO Yoga: A digital native and environmentally conscious athleisure brand known for its studio-street style beloved by celebrities and yogis. ALO is the first official wellness sponsor of New York Fashion Week.

Allbirds: Originally a direct-to-consumer brand, Allbirds has curated a collection of men’s and women’s footwear and sportswear made with natural, earth-friendly materials like merino wool and eucalyptus.

Vuori: Casual outfits for all inspired by an active lifestyle on the California coast with pieces integrating fitness, creative expression and life.

Buck Mason: Modern, digital native brand offering updated American classics for everyday use.

Rhône: Performance lifestyle brand Rhône offers premium men’s clothing designed with the world’s finest fabrics and cutting-edge textile technology, and finished with unparalleled fit and style to create garments that satisfy both form and function.

Evereve: Modern and versatile women’s clothing with just the right amount of edge.

NextGen by Lévis. The new NextGen concept store offers ultimate personalization with an in-store Tailor Shop, as well as a direct-to-garment printer that adds custom colors and patterns to t-shirts and denim.

Shinobi Menswear: As the second location of this digital native brand, Shinobi Menswear is a collection of luxury menswear, known primarily for its exclusive, hand-crafted leather sneakers from Japan.

Fabletics: Co-founded by Kate Hudson, Fabletics offers sportswear for men and women. The Fashion Island location will feature Row, a new workout equipment partnership.

Madison Reed: Transform Hair Color At Home With Ingredients You Can Feel Great About. Long-lasting hair dye is free from ammonia, parabens and odors; and full of keratin, argan oil and ginseng root extract for extra shine, smoothness and nutrition. For more information visit https://www.fashionisland.com.

