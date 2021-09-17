A fashion brand that reflects Gaza’s forgotten past

Meera Adnan designs clothes that tell the story of her family in the 1980s in Gaza, a city under Israeli occupation.

One day, about a year and a half ago, Meera Adnan, a young Palestinian fashion designer, browsed through her family photos taken in the 1980s. She was intrigued by the sartorial sense of her mother, aunt and His grand-parents.

Around the same time, Meera made her debut in the fashion world with a label under her. own name. She found inspiration in images of her family members, who wore an attractive combination of clothing that defined the 1980s era when Gazans navigated a brutal occupation of Israel.

“Gaza doesn’t openly inspire my designs,” Meera says, “but you notice them indirectly.”

“Sometimes you can find it in embroidery or in the visual elements that I add to photos before posting it.”

The colors of Gaza, the beloved city of Meera, often appear in his designs. There is a tinge of green, the central color of Gaza’s identity, in many of Meera’s designs. It symbolizes the olive trees that abound in Gaza.

Every time Meera visits Gaza, she returns to Istanbul, feeling inspired to create new designs that reflect the city’s survival spirit. (Courtesy: Meera.Adnan.Label)



There are about 33 thousand square meters of land with olive trees, according to at the Ministry of Agriculture in Gaza.

The famous Gaza Sea is also not absent from Meera’s drawings.

“This dark green blazer is thankful for the Palestinian olive tones and the homeland,” Meera says.

“Mother of pearl buttons inspired by the seashells of Gaza beach. Puff sleeves are our favorite on-trend touch with this collection, inspired by the Palestinian fashion scene of the 80s.”

It is the ordinary Gaza detail that shaped Meera Adnan’s work. (Courtesy: Meera.Adnan.Label)



Meera, 28, obtained her bachelor’s degree in accounting in Gaza. She later pursued her Masters in International Business in the UK.

She moved between Gaza, Jordan, the UK and Germany. For a while she worked in a fashion marketing company in Hamburg.

But her love for fashion made her think of creating her own brand. So she moved to Istanbul to start working on it.

At that point, his dream was about to come true.

“Clothes express what I mean without having to talk. That’s what I love about fashion.” Meera tells TRT World. “It tells a story that has to do with life, society, politics, the environment, history and even the art that surrounds us.”

Meera designs her collections in Istanbul and then takes them to Gaza. Each time, she comes back with a new inspiration which is in some way linked to the Palestinian cause.

Meera chooses fabrics and supplies from Turkey for her designs. Then the production process starts in Istanbul while the sale is online.

“My designs are sold in many countries around the world, such as Europe, America, Gulf countries and Arab countries,” she says.

Ameera Adnan’s grandmother in the middle holding her mother on the left and her uncle on the right. Old photos of his family played a major role in shaping his creative output. ()



She does not approach fashion only commercially but as works of art as she describes it.

“I want people to keep what they buy from my designs. I want it to be precious so that they can one day pass it on to their grandchildren,” she adds.

Meera Adnan’s mother at her high school. (Courtesy: Meera.Adnan)



Although it is difficult to travel to and from Gaza due to the imposed blockade, Meera prefers to live there.

Meera has already achieved some international recognition as it has been featured in several fashions magazines.

His designs have appeared in American, Italian and Arabic publications of Vogue magazine. The prestigious Marie Claire the magazine also published his profile.

“It exceeded my expectations and I’m so happy with what I accomplished. I never imagined I would get there in such a short time,” Meera says.

The heart of Meera Adnan’s work is rooted in reflecting the feelings of the people of the Gaza Strip. (Courtesy: Meera Adnan)



She doesn’t want to show her work in a showroom. She thinks her story has reached people online, and she would rather it stay that way.

“All I want is to create more. I live the dream, I do what I love and I don’t think about it commercially,” explains the beautiful brunette fashion designer.

Although she is happy with what she has achieved so far, Meera is looking to reach more people with her unique and daring collections.

Source: TRT World