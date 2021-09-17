American Dream just brought us more luxury than we can afford

Our crown jewel, the New Jersey Mall, has just opened “The Avenue” and it’s the best in chic and chic shopping! If you are looking for luxury boutiques and restaurants with a collection of world famous brands, you are in for a treat! Here are the stores that have just entered …

Today, American Dream announced the grand opening of The avenue, a luxury shopping and dining experience run by Saks Fifth Avenue (by the way, it’s the only place in New Jersey for Saks). It has a 300,000 square foot upscale retail mecca with world famous brands and the premier location northeast of Carpaccio, a favorite fine dining establishment in Bal Harbor. Who is ready to have some fun?

The avenue at American Dream is a shopping experience featuring unexpected design cues such as intimate lounges (for husbands who want to relax) and unique sculpture gardens designed by New Jersey native Jonathan Adler.

American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian said:

Adding luxury boutiques from top fashion brands to our world-class attractions and contemporary retail has solidified American Dream as a destination not seen anywhere else.

The portfolio of upscale shops and restaurants housed in The avenue at American Dream includes:

Saks Fifth Avenue: Saks New Jersey at American Dream offers a thoughtfully curated assortment of women’s and men’s clothing in all categories, with an emphasis on men’s merchandise and luxury handbags, shoes and accessories. The 110,000-square-foot, two-level shopping destination offers unique shopping experiences and highly personalized customer service, including Saks’ renowned personal style and shopping offering, the Fifth Avenue Club, personalized skin consultations and beauty and same -day delivery.

Carpaccio: Carpaccio at American Dream offers a classic yet modern approach to Italian cuisine that fuses the fine cuisine of the famous Bal Harbor restaurant with fresh, local ingredients. Directed by executive chef Gaetano Ascione, the menu offers traditional recipes revisited in a contemporary style where culinary techniques and simplicity of ingredients merge to make the dishes pleasant at the table. With a dash of panache for all of fashion, Carpaccio promises to deliver an authentic Italian experience steeped in sophistication, style and just the right amount of sizzle. The restaurant has a contemporary-chic 114-seat dining room, an elegant 24-seat bar and a 67-seat interior patio, elegantly landscaped under a large trellis garden.

Dolce & Gabbana: With gold-veined marble and shiny damask walls, the new American Dream boutique is distinguished by the materials and nuances of its DNA. Velvet carpets in golden tones and Canaletto walnut wood furniture complete the space, which is further enhanced by the sheen of Italian Nuvolato Etrusco marble. The walls of the boutique are dressed in a precious Italian gold damask, alternating with mirrors and glass in a success of reflections and perspectives. The new Dolce & Gabbana boutique houses ready-to-wear collections, accessories for women, men and children.

Hermes: Since 1837, Hermès has remained faithful to its artisanal model and its humanist values. The freedom to create, the constant search for beautiful materials, the transmission of excellent know-how and the aesthetics of functionality forge the uniqueness of Hermès, a house of objects created to last. An independent family business, Hermès is committed to keeping the majority of its production in France through its 51 workshops and production sites and to developing its network of more than 300 stores in 45 countries. The group employs nearly 17,000 people worldwide, including nearly 10,600 in France, including more than 5,600 artisans *. Axel Dumas, sixth generation of the family, has been CEO of Hermès since 2013.

Created in 2008, the Fondation d’entreprise Hermès supports projects in the fields of artistic creation, training and the transmission of know-how, biodiversity and environmental preservation.

Johnny was: A range of clothing and accessories designed in California and inspired by craftsmanship from around the world. Exquisite embroidery, luxury fabrics and effortless silhouettes that defy trends with a timeless sensibility. From unique kimono jackets and iconic scarves to exquisite leather accessories, the woman who wears Johnny Was is a free spirit in the truest sense of the word. Our brand embodies optimism through beauty, authenticity, comfort and artistic expression.

Ripe: The store’s design concept, signed by interior designer Faye Toogood, highlights the Mulberry lifestyle offer in a fresh and contemporary environment. Inspired by the pictorial qualities of British landscapes and strong but simple geometric shapes, the store’s design feels like a welcoming home – modern with a touch of heritage. The bold design creates a tactile universe where the brand can be discovered.

The avenue at American Dream will continue to define the future of retail by expanding its fashion and restaurant experiences in the coming months with additional openings, such as Alexander Wang, Anne Fontaine, Brüt -a champagne bar, Gentle Monster, Jonathan Adler, Zadig & Voltaire, and many more.

