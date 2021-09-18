Fashion
Fashion Square Mall Hosts Career Fair, Says They Are Looking For Seasonal Help
TOWNSHIP OF SAGINAW, Michigan (WJRT) – Fashion Square shopping center in Saginaw Township held a job fair for seasonal help as employers have struggled to fill jobs for months.
The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for stores like Bath and Body Works. It is therefore crucial to have enough staff to meet the needs of their clients, said Deputy Director Rhiannon Gonzalez. She said her store was looking to hire at least ten people.
We’ll hire more if there’s a need to get it out a bit and hopefully get as many people as needed to make it a holiday season, Gonzalez said.
Bath and Body Works at one of the many stores participating in a Friday career job fair at Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township. They are hoping for a much better holiday season than in recent years, when the coronavirus pandemic severely affected companies’ ability to hire staff.
You had people who maybe weren’t willing to work for various reasons. They were scared or they didn’t want to put themselves in that position of maybe being exposed, so I know a lot of stores struggled with that, but I think things were on the rise, Gonzalez said.
Jacob Cross is the manager of the H&M store inside the mall. They are looking to hire five people and have interviewed 12 today.
It was hard, just getting people to work who feel safe, who want to work, a bit of everything. And then you just have to find the right candidates, Cross said.
Teressa Haley is among those who hope to be the right candidate. She recently moved to Saginaw from Coleman and is looking for work.
Haley thinks this is a great opportunity to put people to work.
With the end of the extension of federal unemployment benefits, more people may be looking for work. Something that both managers say can end up helping their ability to hire.
I really think it’s going to make a difference for a lot of people and the jobs are there and the businesses are there and they need people and you just have to go find the ones that best suit your lifestyle, but there are definitely places that are hiring, and we want workers for sure, Gonzalez said.
Fashion Square Mall wants job seekers to know they have a job and are ready to hire.
I just want people to do what’s best for them, at the end of the day. So if people need to go out and find a job, then sure, we’re definitely looking, but just stay safe and do whatever you have to do, Cross said.
If interested people missed the Friday job fair, the mall will host another next month on October 15.
For those who don’t want to wait that long, they can always apply online.
