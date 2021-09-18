Billie Eilish opens up about her Met Gala dress and body image issues

Billie Eilish shocked pop and fashion fans when she wore a blush-colored ball gown at the Met Gala on Monday, marking a noticeable change from her usual oversized clothing.

The 19-year-old singer channeled Marilyn Monroe with her shiny blonde hair and Oscar de la Renta tulle dress. The “Bad Guy” singer was dripping with Cartier diamonds as she fell speechless at the biggest fashion event of the year.

The dress matching the theme of the gala “In America: A Fashion Lexicon” evoked Hollywood glamor. Here it is on the famous Met steps:

John shearerGetty Images

And here’s her daring look after the party, with a dizzying slit revealing a tattoo on her leg:

GothamGetty Images

But for Billie, this fashion moment was more than just a dress. The teenage sensation is known for wearing baggy clothes and pantsuits in order to hide her figure from criticism and unwanted attention. With the release of his album Happier than ever in July, Billie said she was starting a new era and a greater acceptance of her body.

In the past, “I never want the world to know everything about me,” Billie said in a Calvin Klein campaign. “I mean, that’s why I wear loose clothes: no one can have an opinion because they didn’t see what was underneath.”

This week Billie said Vogue that large dresses were her favorite clothes when she was a child. In fact, she said she wore a different dress every day. What changed?

“It was really body image that destroyed this shit,” Billie said of her style evolution towards oversized clothing. “Why do you think I dress like I have for years?” ”

And earlier this year, the singer gave a candid interview to Vanity Show about how the attention to her body affected her. She is now in a better place, but explained how her negative body image affected her life as she grew up. She spoke about taking diet pills at age 12 and self-harm.

“The reason I was cutting was because of my body,” she said. VF. “To be completely honest with you, I started wearing loose clothes just because of my body.

But last year, the singer said she had an image transformation in the works, calling it a “new era.” In May 2020, she turned to social media to share a short film title NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY, whose clips have been featured throughout its Where are we going? World Tour. In the video below, she sets the record straight on body image, shame and confidence

Last May, she sizzled in sexy lingerie on the cover of Vogue United Kingdom.

“It all depends on what makes you feel good,” she said. in an interview with the publication. “If you want to have the operation, go get the operation. If you want to wear a dress that someone thinks you are too big to wear, damn it, if you feel like you are beautiful, you are beautiful.”

