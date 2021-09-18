Fashion
Billie Eilish opens up about her Met Gala dress and body image issues
- Billie Eilish shocked pop and fashion fans when she wore a blush-colored ball gown at the Met Gala Monday, marking a break from her usual oversized clothing.
- But for Billie, this fashion moment was more than just a dress.
- The singer said she is starting a new era and a greater acceptance of her body.
Billie Eilish shocked pop and fashion fans when she wore a blush-colored ball gown at the Met Gala on Monday, marking a noticeable change from her usual oversized clothing.
The 19-year-old singer channeled Marilyn Monroe with her shiny blonde hair and Oscar de la Renta tulle dress. The “Bad Guy” singer was dripping with Cartier diamonds as she fell speechless at the biggest fashion event of the year.
The dress matching the theme of the gala “In America: A Fashion Lexicon” evoked Hollywood glamor. Here it is on the famous Met steps:
And here’s her daring look after the party, with a dizzying slit revealing a tattoo on her leg:
But for Billie, this fashion moment was more than just a dress. The teenage sensation is known for wearing baggy clothes and pantsuits in order to hide her figure from criticism and unwanted attention. With the release of his album Happier than ever in July, Billie said she was starting a new era and a greater acceptance of her body.
In the past, “I never want the world to know everything about me,” Billie said in a Calvin Klein campaign. “I mean, that’s why I wear loose clothes: no one can have an opinion because they didn’t see what was underneath.”
This week Billie said Vogue that large dresses were her favorite clothes when she was a child. In fact, she said she wore a different dress every day. What changed?
“It was really body image that destroyed this shit,” Billie said of her style evolution towards oversized clothing. “Why do you think I dress like I have for years?” ”
This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
And earlier this year, the singer gave a candid interview to Vanity Show about how the attention to her body affected her. She is now in a better place, but explained how her negative body image affected her life as she grew up. She spoke about taking diet pills at age 12 and self-harm.
“The reason I was cutting was because of my body,” she said. VF. “To be completely honest with you, I started wearing loose clothes just because of my body.
But last year, the singer said she had an image transformation in the works, calling it a “new era.” In May 2020, she turned to social media to share a short film title NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY, whose clips have been featured throughout its Where are we going? World Tour. In the video below, she sets the record straight on body image, shame and confidence
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
Last May, she sizzled in sexy lingerie on the cover of Vogue United Kingdom.
“It all depends on what makes you feel good,” she said. in an interview with the publication. “If you want to have the operation, go get the operation. If you want to wear a dress that someone thinks you are too big to wear, damn it, if you feel like you are beautiful, you are beautiful.”
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io
Sources
2/ https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/a37639655/billie-eilish-met-gala-dress-body-image/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]