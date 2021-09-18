Fashion
Best new for men this week, September 17, 2021
Courtesy
We’re taking a trip to the future with this week’s men’s releases. Let’s start at the bottom with Vans. The shoe brand has two collaborations: the first with A $ AP Rocky on a refresh of the classic Slip-On sneaker, which debuted in 1977, and the second with Noah on an update to the Authentic. And Converse came up with the Weapon CX, kicks that feature the comeback of the Y-Bar and Star Chevron brand of the ’80s.
As we move up the body, restaurateur Mario Carbone has made his way into the sartorial realm with a New York-inspired collection in the decade of excess, and British outfitter Boden ditched the bestsellers of its 30 years of history. Timex, which has partnered with Coco-Cola on three watches commemorating the 50th anniversary of the company’s iconic “Hilltop” TV commercial, is also celebrating milestones. And not to be outdone, two other timepieces: Daily Paper reinvents G-Shock’s DW-5600 model and Accutron re-releases its 60s football watch just in time for the NFL season.
As is often the case in fashion, the old becomes new again. But when the items on offer look this good, they’re definitely worth bringing back. So cop the styles you know now will stand the test of time.
A $ AP Worldwide Classic Slip-On
Right after entering this year’s Met Gala, A $ AP Rocky, who is guest art director at PacSun, released some new kicks with Vans. Called the A $ AP Worldwide Classic Slip-On, the new shoe blends two of the shoe brand’s rapper favorite styles: the solid Slip-On silhouette and the Old Skool side stripe.
Origins technical suit jacket
After two years of development, Zara, the Spanish fast fashion giant, has released a collection of essentials every man needs in his wardrobe. Called Zara Origins, the 205-piece line, which includes selvedge denim, wool sweaters, technical fiber tops and more, is not meant to be consumed quickly, but to last for a long time.
Shirt with contrasting collar and floral print
It’s the start of London Fashion Week, when some of the hottest names – from Bianca Saunders and Grace Wales Bonner to Maximilian Davis and Stefan Cooke – in the fashion industry get ready to launch their collections for spring 2022. But before we see what they’ve cooked up, Matches Fashion ditched its eye-catching and edgy designs for fall 2021. All of the aforementioned talents and more are part of the retailer’s The Innovators program, which helps foster these talents, bringing them onto the world stage.
Watch DW-5600DAILY21-1ER
Daily Paper gets into the watch game and has recruited G-Shock as a doubles partner. The new digital watch is based on G-Shock’s DW-5600 model released in the 1980s and features a water-resistant case and scratch-resistant LCD dial.
Reflective ‘Rain Camo’ puffer jacket
When it comes to technical clothing, very few can match the prowess of Stone Island. The brand constantly offers the most elegant and ergonomic cuts made of innovative technological materials. Case in point: This newly released Fall 2021 Fall Bomber Jacket, which is made from a durable, abrasion-resistant fabric, and features a reflective “Rain Camo” print that is visible when touched by the light.
Velvet sweatshirt
The man behind Carbone, one of New York’s hottest and hardest to book Italian restaurants, offers something new and tasty. In partnership with the mesh brand La Ligne, Mario Carbone presents a 19-piece collection of velvet sweaters, satin bombers, tracksuits, pants and pinstripe jackets. Named Our Lady of Rocco, the line is inspired by the styles he saw growing in the Big Apple in the ’80s. This is exactly what it takes for guys who are wise in every sense of the word.
Quilted lining
The transition season is on the horizon, and here to help with this precarious time between summer and fall, Alpha Industries’ pre-fall 2021 collection, which includes this stylish quilted liner. It’s the perfect mid layer to wear for warm evenings.
Unity Collection 40mm watch with fabric strap
Timex went back in time to 1971, when Coca-Cola published the slogan “Buy a Coke in the World” and the famous “Hilltop” advertisement. The watch company has launched the Unity collection, which includes three retro-inspired watches that commemorate the 50th anniversary of the soda company’s iconic advertising campaign.
Paraiso track top
When life gives you lemons, make a cute track jacket out of it. That’s exactly what Stadium Goods did when it teamed up with Los Angeles-based muralist Erin D. Garcia. The zesty top is part of a 13-piece capsule collection called “Paraiso: Above the Clouds”, which includes a t-shirt with fruit prints and hoodies and shorts with oranges. So go ahead, take a bite.
1Tuck wide ventilation pants
Sophnet, a Japanese streetwear brand, and Gramicci, a mountain clothing supplier, have joined forces on a collection that mixes the best versions of the city and the countryside. These loose pants in wool and nylon cordura, for example, tapering elegantly towards the hem. Indeed, they work as well for the office as for large spaces.
Lambswool vest
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Boden has released an anniversary collection of 56 items all of which nod to the brand’s British roots. Diamond and cable knit sweaters, corduroy pants, woolen beanies and country jackets are offered. But what really catches our eye is this Fair Isle lambswool vest, because the style is so hot right now.
Authentic One Piece VLT LX sneakers
Noah and Vans have joined forces again, this time on a five-piece collection, which includes a refresh of the Authentic silhouette (alongside a few riffs on the Half Cab). Available in black, olive green and wheat, the model is covered with a tonal suede upper and will pair well with selvedge jeans.
Legacy Watch “203 Football Gold Relief”
The NFL season is upon us, and if you’re looking to follow the games in style, Accutron has the timepiece for you. As part of its Legacy collection, the brand brought back its “203 Football Gold Relief”, so named because the shape of the shell is reminiscent of a soccer ball, you guessed it.
Weapon CX Trainers
Converse sends him back with the Arme CX, a sneaker that takes inspiration from the brand’s’ 80s sneakers, and features the return of elements such as the Y-Bar and Star Chevron brand. New additions include an exaggerated silhouette and a chunky foam midsole.
Terry bathrobe
If you’ve been strolling down SoHo or La Cinema Blvd. Lately you’ve probably seen Naomi Campbell’s towering billboard clad in skivvies from the latest Kith and Calvin Klein collaboration. The new collection, of course, has a range of sporty underwear, but there are also pajama sets, bucket hats and one of the chicest bathrobes on the market.
Organic cotton bandana
Liv Bishop is an emerging artist based in Georgia whose work focuses on mental health and the idea of self-esteem in women. The Phoenix brand, which carries its message on two large handkerchiefs, is part of the brand’s artist bandana series.
