Best new for men this week, September 17, 2021

We’re taking a trip to the future with this week’s men’s releases. Let’s start at the bottom with Vans. The shoe brand has two collaborations: the first with A $ AP Rocky on a refresh of the classic Slip-On sneaker, which debuted in 1977, and the second with Noah on an update to the Authentic. And Converse came up with the Weapon CX, kicks that feature the comeback of the Y-Bar and Star Chevron brand of the ’80s.

As we move up the body, restaurateur Mario Carbone has made his way into the sartorial realm with a New York-inspired collection in the decade of excess, and British outfitter Boden ditched the bestsellers of its 30 years of history. Timex, which has partnered with Coco-Cola on three watches commemorating the 50th anniversary of the company’s iconic “Hilltop” TV commercial, is also celebrating milestones. And not to be outdone, two other timepieces: Daily Paper reinvents G-Shock’s DW-5600 model and Accutron re-releases its 60s football watch just in time for the NFL season.

As is often the case in fashion, the old becomes new again. But when the items on offer look this good, they’re definitely worth bringing back. So cop the styles you know now will stand the test of time.