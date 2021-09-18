AOC Met Gala Dress and the Purpose of Protest Fashion

The personal style of women on the left has often been subjected to tests of ideological purity. I still vaguely remember the frenzied fashion coverage of Nguyen Thi Binh, a Vietcong activist who led the South Vietnamese delegation to the Paris Peace Accords, where her American counterpart was Henry Kissinger. At the time, there were very few women in the world in such visible leadership positions. (The exceptions included Golda Meir and Indira Gandhi.) Nguyen, known as Madame Binh, was a bona fide Communist revolutionary. She had, she told a journalist, years later stopped in Moscow on her way to Paris to buy some basic necessities. She didn’t own a winter coat and fell in love with a fur coat, although of course she didn’t buy it. (She settled for a sewn-in fur collar.) I felt very tense, but I always tried to smile and speak quietly in front of the media, she continued. Some reporters, she recalls, asked me where I had my ao dai do or have my hair cut. They were very surprised when I replied that I was doing it myself.

Even for a progressive American politician defying the capitalist status quo, any sign of frivolity or materialism is a risk. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has already learned this lesson. Last year she was criticized for appearing on The View in what the New York To post called a luxury designer dress. (Members of Congress typically make a hundred and seventy-four thousand dollars a year. Was she supposed to be on TV with a bag?) However, none of her fashion choices have garnered as much criticism as the dress she does. wore at the Met Gala. Monday evening. The theme of this year’s event, American Independence, sparked the predictable red-white-and-blue tropes. Jennifer Lopez killed in a cowboy hat. AOC, however, made its debut in what initially looked like a wedding dress, a shapely white satin sheath with a mermaid frill, except for the slogan scrawled on the back in bold red letters: Tax the Rich.

Dress designer Aurora James, who posed with Ocasio-Cortez on the beige carpet, is the founder of Brother Vellies, a line of shoes and accessories inspired by African designs and craftsmanship. The brand’s website announces its commitment to sustainable practices and the creation of craft jobs. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder last summer, James launched the 15 Percent Pledge, a nonprofit initiative that encourages retailers to reserve 15% of their storage space for products from black-owned businesses. . AOC was keen to describe James as a woman of color (his father is Ghanaian) and an immigrant. The press quickly noted that James had emigrated from an upscale neighborhood outside of Toronto, and that she was dating Benjamin Bronfman, the son of a billionaire industrialist. The media also complained that tickets to the event cost thirty-five thousand dollars and that the AOCs were compensated (a courtesy regularly given to politicians).

The storm of criticism has come from both the right and the left. The premiere decried the hypocrisy of Ocasio-Cortez for appearing and appearing to enjoy a chic and ultra-exclusive celebrity fundraiser that supports a light cultural institution, to which few, if any, of its constituents would ever be invited . (The Mets Costume Institute raises most of its annual budget at the gala.) The latter accused her of making a casual sartorial gesture in favor of a legislative goal that she and her caucus did not have. still reached. But both sides missed the point. Whatever you thought of the dress (a lovely, flattering tailoring), there was nothing hypocritical about her post. AOC is a strong advocate of the progressive issues of tax reform and income inequality among them. And whatever you think of her effectiveness as a congressman, she’s entitled to reap the benefits of her fame and charisma, not to mention her youth. (The early union activists faced the same sniping. One of them, Clara Lemlich, when she was 23, challenged her critics, including those among the male leaders of the garment workers’ union in s fashionably dressing for the picket lines. It was, in her opinion, an assertion of self-respect that challenged the image of working women as pathetic and oppressed victims.)

What constitutes protest fashion? This is, I think, the real question raised by the Met hubbub. Politically engaged women have often used fashion to emphasize their oppression as a gender or class. They sometimes did this by co-opting male clothes when they were prohibited from doing so. Lady Godiva used nudity. Suffragettes wore white. Black activists of the sixties adopted African dress and dress styles. AOC is in some ways in a more difficult position. She is a powerful woman whose ambition is to serve the needy. She also happens to be chic enough to stand out in a crowd of models and fashionistas. Bernie Sanders, in his crumpled windbreaker and inaugural mittens, could have been stopped by security. (He might also have chosen to hang out with the protesters outside the museum.)

Ocasio-Cortez’s dress offered no open criticism of conspicuous consumption or the economics of the fashion industry, of which the tycoons belong to the 0.01%. He preached to a choir of Democratic donors and liberal celebrities, including Ivanka Trump’s sister-in-law, Karlie Kloss. (Too bad they didn’t offer to wear buttons with the Tax MeIm Rich slogan.) In that regard, the AOC outfit fit more like a stunt than a protest. It was designed, consciously or not, to enhance its brand or its brand, in this case. Yet she perfectly embodied the spirit of the evening, because what could be more in American fashion than self-promotion? The Bronx congresswoman was aware the dress would cause controversy from enemies, as she said in an Instagram post, noting that her body has been heavily and relentlessly monitored from all corners. She added that a woman in her position who avoids confrontation and errs on the side of caution is then criticized for being inauthentic and overly calculated. But maybe that was the problem with her dress: it didn’t go far enough.

Protest fashion has the greatest symbolic power when it represents a manifestation of solidarity rather than a flamboyant individual provocation. The Black Lives Matter t-shirts worn by WNBA players in 2016 were a moving and graphic use of the clothing to protest injustice. The white pantsuits and dresses of the congressional women in the Trumps State of the Union speech hearing in 2019 conveyed a version of the same message: We stand in solidarity against the evils plaguing American society. Even those Pepto-Bismol pink cat hats, which have been rightly criticized as reductive feminist symbols, were, in the Women’s March against Trump election in January 2017, the expression of a collective revulsion in the face of the rise of a confessed cat grabber to the rank of the White House.

So let’s take a look at what a more meaningful fashion event at the Met Gala might have looked like. Kim Kardashian, I thought, had missed an opportunity. She might have accessorized her black, Balenciaga tailoring shroud with the Grim Reapers’ scythe and a banner that advertised The End Is Nigh for Anti-Vaxxers. Debbie Harry modeled a cheeky denim biker jacket over a postmodern hoop skirt whose exposed metal frame was scalloped with red and white ribbons. Did it represent a deconstructed flag, emblem of a collapsing republic? Was she referring to the capture of the Capitol? If so, a pair of longhorns might have been a good idea. Amanda Gorman, the inaugural little poet, also made a patriotic allusion to the Statue of Liberty. She looked adorable in a cobalt blue mini dress that sparkled with crystals under a sheer skirt. But if it hadn’t been for her book-like minaudire with the title, Lady Liberty, Give Us Your Fated (to which the harassed event servers, security guards and assistants might have sighed, Amen), you could have been forgiven for thinking his allusion was to a basic sugar frosted blueberry pie on July 4th.

Against this tame backdrop, Ocasio-Cortez’s fashion statement was bolder than anyone, but perhaps not as bold as it could have been. She and Aurora James may have defied event planners’ protocols by limiting the guest list to a tightly controlled A list. They may have invited one of the artisans who made the dress or a representative of Workers United, a union that represents the garment industry. (Then, of course, they would have been accused of symbolic hypocrisy.) Or, like so many Oscar guests, AOC could have brought his mother, Blanca Ocasio-Cortez. The eldest Ocasio-Cortez, according to Alexandria, cleaned floors and drove school buses to support her children after her husband died. Blanca is one of her most staunch partisan daughters, as she puts it, fighting for the working class.